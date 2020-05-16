District meets have their purpose, but state qualifying should mostly be based on season charts

With six districts in Class B, 18 from the season charts would fill the individual running events around the six champions and 10 in the field events and relays.

There are nine districts in C and D, so 15 athletes from the season charts would advance in the individual running events and seven in the field events and relays.

Of course, the field event numbers will grow if anyone equals or exceeds the qualifying marks set by the NSAA, just like they are now.

Injury, illness or just one bad day shouldn’t keep deserving athletes who have proved themselves all season from advancing to the state meet.

So why the change of heart on keeping district meets in existence?

If district track meets are eliminated, what takes their place the week before state? Possibly nothing, and that’s not acceptable, especially considering how few opportunities track athletes get in a short spring season and the fact that numerous meets get canceled because of weather.