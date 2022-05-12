District Track: Cards capture four golds, Boone Central boys qualify nine events to state

Boone Central boys track and field won four events, earned 13 medals and finished as the B-4 district runners-up on Tuesday at Pawnee Park. Out of those 13 medals, the Cardinals advanced nine total events to next week's state meet.

The girls won six medals but had a high of fourth place and missed out on earning additional qualifiers to Omaha. The top three in individual events and the top two in relays all earn an automatic bid. In most cases, the next six, or the next four in relays, also qualify.

The Boone Central boys scored a total of 79 points and were 37 back of district champion Lakeview. Pierce put up 110 in the girls team standings and was 28 better than second place Arlington. The Cardinal girls scored 12 points and were 11th.

Junior Jackson Roberts continued his pursuit of state hardware by winning both the 110 and 300-meter hurdles. He was the champ in the 110s at 14.72 seconds - his fastest time of the year following 14.84 last week at the Mid-States Conference meet. His 300 title was also a season-best 39.44, .18 better than at the Central Nebraska Track Championships on April 25.

Roberts has won 110 gold three times and has yet to lose in the 300. He heads to Omaha with the fourth-best 110 time in Nebraska Class B according to figures recorded on Athletic.net. His 300 mark is the fastest in Class B.

Roberts will compete in three total state events, adding the 1600 relay to the list thanks to a gold medal for himself, Alex Christo, Parker Borer and Brant Benes. That team ran 3 minutes, 27.79 seconds on Tuesday, its best of the year and won gold over Pierce by .38.

Boone Central's other gold medal came from sophomore Jaxon Lipker in the high jump. Lipker was the only competitor to go above 6 feet at 6-1 and took the title by two inches.

Other auto qualifiers included silver for Christo in the 800 and bronze for Parker Borer in both the 100 and 300. Christo nearly tied his PR mark for the season when he ran 2 minutes, 00.67 seconds at Pawnee Park - .25 behind his best. Borer hit the line in the 100 at 11.31 and the 200 at 22.72. His best 100 time was 11.19 at Wayne on April 5 while his best 200 performance was 22.56 April 21 in Grand Island.

Additional qualifiers were Roberts in the long jump and Ryan Drueppel in the 800; both were fourth. James Fogelman was also fourth in the triple jump but missed state by an inch and 3/4. Trent Patzel was fifth in the shot put but was more than two feet behind the final additional qualifier.

The 3200 relay was fourth and the 400 relay took sixth. The four fastest relays following the 12 auto qualifiers earn state. The 3200 was more than 20 seconds behind the last additional qualifier. The 400 missed by a little more than a second.

Girls sophomore Ava Buhlmann was fourth in the 100 hurdles at 16.59 and fifth in the 300 at 49.25. Her 100 was the first time she had broken 17 seconds this season while her 300 was her first run under 50 seconds. Unfortunately, she missed the final 100 additional qualifier by .01 and was .25 behind the the last additional spot in the 300.

Ashlyn Krohn landed her best long jump at 15 feet, 6 and 3/4 inches for fifth place and was more than a foot behind the final qualifier. Penelope Dozler ran 13.21 in the 100 finals and missed state by .19.

Krohn, Dozler, KayLee Miller and Mara Raslem were fifth in the 400 at 51.93 seconds. The mile relay team of Buhlmann, Christyan Anderson, Madison Gompert and Claire Primrose were sixth.

The Class B portion of the state meet begins Wednesday at Burke Stadium. Lipker in the high jump will be the first Cardinal on the track at 11:30 a.m.

