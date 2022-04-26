 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Doubles teams win twice at Millard West

  Updated
Taylor Loontjer

Columbus High's Taylor Loontjer winds up a return swing in a home meet earlier this season against Hastings. Loontjer and playing partner Sarah Lasso were 2-2 on Monday in a tournament hosted by Millard West.

Columbus High tennis teams enjoyed a pair of wins on Monday at the Millard West Invite among a field that included 16 total teams.

Seniors Logan Kapels and Abby Loeffelholz went 2-3 overall with a 9-8 tiebreaker victory (7-5) over a pair from Fremont and an 8-2 win over a pair from Omaha Burke. Kapels and Loeffelholz were in position for an overall winning day but dropped one of their three losses in another tiebreaker 9-8 against a team from Kearney (11-9).

They were also beaten 8-4 by Papillion-La Vista's top pair and suffered an 8-0 defeat to eventual tournament champions Grace Bartolome and Ella Dean of Lincoln Southwest.

Second doubles pairing Sarah Lasso and Taylor Loontjer split four matches, and like their No. 1 doubles teammates, were a tiebreaker loss from a winning day overall.

Lasso and Loontjer defeated a team from Marian 8-2 and one from Northeast 8-3 while losing 8-2 to Southwest and by 9-8 tiebreaker (9-7) to Fremont's Becca Baker and Adisyn Mendlik.

Macy Szatko at No. 1 singles and Sage Warner at No. 2 singles were both 1-3. Szatko defeated Northeast's Harlee Damme 9-7 and suffered a loss of 8-0 and two at 8-1. 

Warner scored an 8-2 victory against Northeast's Chelsea Faulkner, lost two matches 8-1 and another 8-3.

Camilla Ibrahimova won the No. 1 singles title and helped lead the Lincoln Southeast girls to the team title. The win by the Knights followed a similar victory in a large-team tournament two weeks ago at Omaha Westside.

Southeast freshman Corrine Barber claimed the No. 2 ingles title. Southwest and Lincoln East tied for second with 55 points. The Silver Hawks took runner-up on a tiebreaker.

CHS finished tied for ninth with Bellevue West on a total of 14 teams points. Kapels and Loeffelholz scored the most points with eight.

Columbus travels to the Woods Tennis Center in Lincoln on Thursday to face North Star in dual competition.

Macy Szatko

Macy Szatko serves a point in the dual with Hastings at Pawnee Park earlier this month. Szatko picked up a win playing in the first singles position in Monday's Millard West Invite.

Reach The Telegram sports staff via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

