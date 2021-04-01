Duranski's comeback highlights tennis win

It wasn't a shutout like the opener against Lincoln Northeast, but Columbus High girls tennis was again dominant in moving to 2-0 on the season in a 7-2 win over Norfolk on Tuesday at Pawnee Park.

Columbus won five of the six singles matches, two of the three doubles and again won several of those in runaways.

One that was not was the No. 1 singles spot, where senior Addi Duranski trailed Sydney Reynolds 7-4. Duranski instantly turned it around at that point and won five straight games for a 9-4 victory.

"She had to be patient against a girl who got to almost everything," coach Dave Licari said. "It was a good day of tennis overall. We did some good things in blustery conditions."

Becca Hazlett took No. 2 singles and Miranda Swanson was the winner at No. 3 singles by identical 8-1 margins. Junior Logan Kapels scored an 8-3 victory at No. 4 while fellow junior Abby Loeffelholz was the 8-4 victor at No. 6. Norfolk's Karly Kalin tripped up sophomore Sarah Lasso 8-5 for the only Panther win in singles.

Duranski and Hazlett teamed up for an 8-2 win at No. 1 doubles, Swanson and Kapels were 8-4 victors at No. 2 doubles. Loeffelholz and Lasso were handed an 8-4 defeat at No. 3 doubles by Paeton Coler and Carlie Streich.