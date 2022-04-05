Eagles edge Lady Vikes

Lutheran High Northeast seized the momentum right away in the second half with a goal then added another to break a halftime tie and hand the Lakeview girls a 3-2 defeat on Monday night at Wilderness Park.

The Eagles went ahead in the 42nd minute on a loose ball and a delayed reaction for the Lady Vikes keeper. When Lutheran High added another goal on a corner kick later in the half, the deficit became too much to overcome.

The Lady Vikes cut it in half on a goal in the 72nd minute but couldn't generate another high-quality chance the rest of the way.

"We're still having trouble connecting passes," Lakeview coach Mike Zimmerman said. "When they took the lead, we kind of got down on ourselves. We need to find a way to fight back. We need to get back on the practice field and get back to work on some things."

Lakeview opened the scoring when Kiara Kula delivered a pass to Ava Tessendorf and she lined it into the corner of the net for her first of the season and a 1-0 lead.

But the Lady Vikes failed to add to it and found themselves tied when a bad bounce then a deflection off a defender evened the score at 1-1. Lutheran High took the momentum from that goal and rolled it over to the second half barely moments after the whistle restarted play.

A through ball rolling between a charging Eagle and keeper Jada Kingston caused some confusion and left Kingston on her line. When a Lutheran High forward beat the defense for possession she had a one-on-one with Kingston and put it in for the 2-1 lead.

The Eagles added another on a corner and Tori Osten found Regan Kroll with space for her first goal of the year but Lutheran High settled down possession and ran out the clock.

"We were hanging our heads pretty low (after the goal early in the second half," Zimmerman said. "We've got to learn to fight back better."

The loss handed Lakeview a second straight to go with an 8-0 loss to Scotus on Friday. The Lady Vikes started 0-4 then won two straight. Despite the recent setbacks, Zimmerman said quality of play has improved. He's hoping for more over two days of training before traveling to face 0-7 York in a Thursday road match.

"We might have lost a little momentum, and we might need a confidence booster," he said. "But it was good to see that finally our two forwards scored. Maybe that will pay off in the long run here if they can continue to keep making progress offensively."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

