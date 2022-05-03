Early goal spoils upset bid for Discoverers girls soccer in district final

LINCOLN - Columbus High girls soccer pushed No. 3 Lincoln East to the very end in Tuesday's District A-5 Tournament final at Seacrest Field in Lincoln. It was a seventh-minute goal by Spartans freshman MaKynlie Cade that was decider.

"It's tough. Whenever you get to the end of the season and come this close, it hurts," Discoverers head coach Zack Wayman said. "We're hurting a little bit, but like we talked about at the end of the game, even though it hurts and we're a little bit disappointed, we had such a great season. We took one of the best teams in the state to the brink."

Just two minutes into the match, Columbus had the bet chance when freshman Abby Haynes forced Lincoln East goalkeeper Susie Bovaird into a diving save.

The Spartans weathered that early storm then brewed up one of their own. Cade took a pass from the left wing and cut back to the middle for a shot just a few steps inside the box that found the back of the net.

It stayed that way for the next 71 minutes-plus even though CHS earned three corner kicks the rest of the way and generated three shots for Ayla Janssen, Liberty Larson and Addie Kudron each in the final 10 minutes. Bovaird was equal to the challenge each time and preserved the shutout for a third straight trip to state for her and her teammates.

"We (counter attacked) really well. Lots of players on our team played their best games of the season, which was required," Wayman said. "It allowed us to hang with them and give us a chance and unfortunately the ball didn't bounce our way."

Columbus was forced into operating on the counter attack against an East team that plays a high line among its forward corps. Haynes, who's 11 goals led the Discoverers during the season, became the focus of that counter attack with two more shots in the 45th and 73rd minutes.

She had a goal in the April 9 2-1 loss to East and in four of the six games since then leading up to Tuesday. She'll represents a future that includes five total underclassmen who had a goal and six that recorded a point.

Six seniors depart with an 11-5 record in their final season. They were part of the first playoff win in three years thanks to a 1-0 victory over Omaha Central on Saturday.

"So proud. Our girls, they fought their butts off all game, all season. They competed with the best teams all year and they showed that once again tonight," Wayman said. "It hurts, but our girls are going to keep their head up. We're bringing back a trophy. Maybe not the one we wanted, but it's still a trophy. That represents a really good season, so really proud of the girls."

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

