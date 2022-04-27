Early goals lift Scotus boys over Hastings

Scotus Central Catholic boys soccer didn't finish as well as it had just a few days earlier but the Shamrocks controlled a 2-1 win Tuesday at Wilderness Park over Hastings.

Senior Chance Bailey and junior Trenton Cielocha both scored before the game was 25 minutes old and that was enough to hold off a Tiger team that generated just two shots despite infusing some drama late with a goal.

Scotus keeper Josh Bixenmann faced only two shots on frame and let one past when his defenders left him vulnerable after a poor clearance. Hastings had no other threats in the attacking third because it hardly ever had the ball.

For the second match in a row, coach P.J. Miller felt his club showed up with the proper mindset and executed as its been coached.

"We had ample opportunities to build the lead but we didn't finish - we hit the post, we hit the crossbar and we missed a PK," Miller said. "Everything was on point tonight. We made the proper runs, but again, just couldn't finish. We made all the right passes, it was just the last one, the slot ball, if we put it in front of the goal five more times we've got five more goals."

Bailey made it 1-0 in the 14th minute on his 15th goal of the season thanks to a pass form sophomore Jose Cruz. Bailey then fed defender Trenton Cielocha for a shot and a goal in the 22nd minute.

It was the seventh match this season, out of 13, in which Bailey has had a goal and an assist. He's scored 15 times and added 17 helpers. Cruz has seven goals, Cielocha scored his third of the year and his third in the past four games.

Hastings scored its wind-aided goal on a Scotus clearance to an open Tiger just beyond the penalty area. It was sent back in and off the post for the final point of the game.

"It was very workman-like. We went out and did our jobs. We controlled the tempo, we controlled possession," Miller said.

Scotus will hope for more of the same Thursday when it wraps up the regular season at 8-6 Elkhorn North. The Shamrocks are listed at No. 5 by the Lincoln Journal Star and are ninth in the wildcard standings. The 'Rocks likely need the win to move up and hope for a potential chance to play at home in the district round.

Tuesday's win improved SCC to 10-3 and gave the 'Rocks five wins in a row.

"I think we've hit our rhythm. We're playing well," Miller said. "In the last two or three practices, it's basically been a lot of finishing drills. We need to improve in that area, but I like where everything else is headed."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.