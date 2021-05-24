Early season switch paid off for Hazlett, Kapels

In most situations, it's a move that could have caused a rift and derailed the season. But the way the Columbus High girls tennis team responded demonstrated why the Discoverers found success and earned the admiration of their opponents.

Columbus wrapped up the state tournament last week in Omaha with one of its most successful trips to the metro in recent years. Senior Becca Hazlett and junior Logan Kapels won three times and advanced to the semifinals, seniors Addi Duranski and Miranda Swanson won their first match and CHS was 14th overall among the 30 Class A programs.

Hazlett and Kapels making it to the semis was the first time a Discoverer player or duo made it that far since Chelsea Haack was in the semis in 2012.

Yet, it all may have ended differently were it not for a lineup change and the response to that adjustment.

"I talked to Becca and Miranda together, and a lot of times when you make a switch like that, it doesn't work out well; a lot of times there's drama over that," coach Dave Licari said. "But going from 1 doubles to 2 doubles, Becca never batted an eye at it; neither did Miranda. They just went and played really well where they ended up at."