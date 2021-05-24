Early season switch paid off for Hazlett, Kapels

In most situations, it's a move that could have caused a rift and derailed the season. But the way the Columbus High girls tennis team responded demonstrated why the Discoverers found success and earned the admiration of their opponents.
Columbus wrapped up the state tournament last week in Omaha with one of its most successful trips to the metro in recent years. Senior Becca Hazlett and junior Logan Kapels won three times and advanced to the semifinals, seniors Addi Duranski and Miranda Swanson won their first match and CHS was 14th overall among the 30 Class A programs.
Hazlett and Kapels making it to the semis was the first time a Discoverer player or duo made it that far since Chelsea Haack was in the semis in 2012.
Yet, it all may have ended differently were it not for a lineup change and the response to that adjustment.
"I talked to Becca and Miranda together, and a lot of times when you make a switch like that, it doesn't work out well; a lot of times there's drama over that," coach Dave Licari said. "But going from 1 doubles to 2 doubles, Becca never batted an eye at it; neither did Miranda. They just went and played really well where they ended up at."
Hazlett was playing with Duranski to start the year. That pairing was 6-2 through the first tournament and three duals. Swanson and Kapels were together at No. 2 doubles and were even better at 8-0.
Regardless, Licari had an itch that needed to be scratched. For some reason, he felt as if switching Hazlett and Swanson could produce major success. Not that it, obviously, wasn't doing so already. But he needed to at least see what it looked like.
Just about six weeks later it looked like a fourth-place finish at state for Hazlett and Kapels and as many combined wins at state as the team has had since 2012.
Hazlett and Kapels opened with a dominant 6-0, 6-0 win against Abby Saqui and Julia Perez of Omaha South, played a tight 7-6 (7-3) tiebreak in set one with Haley Bourassa and Kennedi Leitschuck of Lincoln North Star before finishing off a 6-4 win in the second set then played three against Anna Pipinos and Ria Boob of Millard North 6-2, 2-6, 11-9.
The quarterfinal win over Marian included fighting through four double faults and an 8-5 deficit in the third set.
Hazlett and Kapels ran out of luck against Lauren Mendlik and Ava Schroeder of Omaha Marian 6-3, 6-3 then dropped the third-place match to Olivia Brehm and Kyana Le of Lincoln East.
Hazlett and Kapels had beaten the team from Marian at the Lincoln East Invite 8-5, but Licari said some uncharacteristic unforced errors prevented the Columbus duo from repeating that result. In the medal round, the matchup against Lincoln East meant a third loss to the Spartan pair this year. For whatever reason, Brehm and Le were a puzzle Hazlett and Kapels couldn't solve.
Hazlett and Kapels ended the year 34-5 overall and with a new school record for doubles victories. They also earned praise from a Lincoln East parent that approached Licari to tell him how good of a team Hazlett and Kapels were competitively and in terms of good sportsmanship.
For Licari, who's stepping down from tennis, cross country and girls basketball at CHS, it was the only time he was overcome by emotion. There were no pre-match speeches about winning one for him on his way out after three-plus decades. But after that comment when he had a moment to share it with the girls, it was difficult to stay composed.
"He was speaking for the whole team, how they carry themselves and that they represent the school really, really well," Licari said. "I just thought that was kind of cool a parent would stop you out of the blue and make a comment about your kids like that."
Duranski and Swanson opened with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Harper Wood and Lauren Paul of Gretna then were eliminated from the No. 1 doubles bracket 6-4, 6-2 by Trish Schroeder and Cecilia Regan of Marian.
Sarah Lasso lost 6-0, 6-1 to Macy McDonald of Grand Island at No. 1 singles. Abby Loeffelholz was a 7-6 (7-3), 5-7, 10-8 loser to Kylee Stewart-Dauner of Gretna. Loeffelholz led the second set 5-2 and was again up 5-2 in the third-set super tiebreaker but lost eight of the next 11 points. It was a tough ending, but one that amounted to a solid 24-6 overall record.
"It was one of the best seasons we've had in quite a while. We won two tournaments, were second in another tournament, third in another, 6-1 in duals," Licari said. "... Coming in with only one girl with varsity experience at all, even though I knew we had some good players, it's just different if you've only played JV. Stepping up to varsity, the girls did a good job all the way around."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.