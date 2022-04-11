East hands CHS girls a third straight loss

Columbus High girls soccer scored its first goal in three games but made two crucial mistakes and lost a third straight on Saturday in a 2-1 defeat at No. 3 Lincoln East.

The Discoverers started the year 6-0 and have now lost 2-0 to Class A No. 7 Lincoln Southeast, 1-0 to Class B No. 7 Bennington and Saturday to the third-ranked Spartans after they scored goals in both halves and responded to CHS tying the game 1-1.

Discoverer freshman Abby Haynes had the lone Columbus goal and notched her team-leading sixth of the season. But overall, CHS missed on several other scoring chances and hasn't had more than one goal in game since a 4-2 win over Norfolk on March 24.

While it's been a challenging set of opponents lately without success, coach Zack Wayman said Saturday was the best performance of the three losses.

"We played with way more intensity and way more determination. We, just overall, played well. We had a lot of girls who stepped up and played their best game. We competed with one of the top teams in the state, and we competed with them the whole game," Wayman said. " ... They constantly put pressure on us, but we did as well. We made them work for everything, and that was our goal."

East took the lead on a long distance pass from the corner to the middle of the field that found its way through everyone to junior Josie Spann who sent it to the right post and just inside the frame. Columbus keeper Addi Heule had a hand on the shot but not enough to tip it away.

CHS had a mini breakaway chance to tie it later in the first half but had too strong of a first touch and bounced the ball to the hands of the East keeper.

East went into the break with a 1-0 lead and held it until Haynes made a play on a Spartan mistake. With the keeper and a defender up in the box, the keeper sent a clearance into the back of her defender. Haynes seized control of the loose ball and chipped it 30 yards back over the head of the keeper for a 1-1 tie.

East created the game winner with 15 minutes remaining on pressure in the box. Columbus failed two clearing attempts and paid for it when the second was dribbled around the edge of the left back defender and senior Jesse Chartier shot it over the head of Heule into the top of the goal.

East caused a collision and blocked the first clearance then pushed it wide and stole it away before the second.

"Every team makes mistakes. What separates those really good teams from the great teams is the ones that can take advantage and score," Wayman said. "Right now, we're having a little bit of a struggle taking advantage and scoring those opportunities."

As difficult as its been to endure nearly two weeks without a win, Wayman said the Discoverers are maintaining a positive attitude. Columbus is trying to catch up to a steep learning curve when it comes to beating the best teams in the state. Though CHS hasn't done it yet, Wayman said his team couldn't be much closer.

"Last year was learning. This year is also learning, but in a different way. Now it's, we can compete with the top teams, but now we've got to learn how to win those games," he said. "We're definitely learning the energy level required and the pace of play with and without the ball. Especially having a lot of freshmen and sophomores, it's learning what those levels are, what the standards are that are required to be at that top level."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.