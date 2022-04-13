East knocks CHS out of HAC tourney

A five-run third inning when five straight East hitters came around to score ended Columbus High hopes for winning the Heartland Athletic Conference Baseball Tournament on Tuesday in Lincoln.

CHS scored the first run of the game and was tied with East 1-1 in the third when the Spartans first five hitters all reached base and all came in for a run. Columbus had just two hits the rest of the way and was eliminated from the tournament in the quarterfinal round.

Columbus came in as the 8 seed and advanced out of the first round with a 2-1 win over Grand Island thanks to the pitching performance of senior Ryan Eickhoff.

East then took advantage of three hits, two walks and two wild pitches in putting up a third-inning crooked number that was too much for Columbus to overcome.

Columbus sits at 9-8 after splitting a pair of games and is back in action on Friday at Hastings.

Eickhoff moved Columbus into the second round of the tournament in what was arguably his best outing of the season. The lanky right-hander went 6 and 1/3 innings with five hits, one earned run, two walks and five strikeouts.

A leadoff single, ground out, wild pitch and RBI ground out put Grand Island up 1-0 in the first. Eickhoff didn't allow another hit until there were two down in the fifth. He pitched out of a two on, two-out jam in that frame and left a two-out double stranded in the sixth before giving way to Trevor Schumacher after a one-out single in the seventh.

Schumacher allowed a hit in the next at-bat and walked the bases full but earned the save on a double play ground ball to second.

Columbus scored its only two runs and took the lead in the third after Jarret Bell singled and Wyatt Swanson drove an 0-1 pitch over the left field wall for a two-run home run.

Bentley Willison singled with one out, stole second and scored on Conner Rausch's RBI single in the first inning against East. The Spartans responded with a triple and an RBI groundout in the second.

Two singles then two walks brought in the go-ahead run for East in the third. Another single scored two. Two more came in on two wild pitches in the same at-bat and made it 6-1.

Columbus had the bases loaded and two down in the fourth but struck out swinging, scored a run on a wild pitch in the fifth, left the bases loaded in the sixth and left one on in the seventh.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.