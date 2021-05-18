East, Millard South stay alive at state baseball

When the pressure is on late in games, Lincoln East rises to the occasion.
East had several late comebacks in the seventh inning during the regular season, and the Spartans harnessed their late-game magic again during the Class A state baseball tournament Tuesday at Haymarket Park.
Noah Walters doubled in the top of the seventh inning and Cooper Erikson followed with a go-ahead RBI single during No. 3 Lincoln East’s 8-5 win over No. 4 Papillion-La Vista South.
Lincoln East (23-9) fell behind 3-0 in the bottom of the third inning but rallied to tie the game 3-3 in the fifth inning. Following Erikson’s seventh-inning hit, the Spartans added to their lead with an RBI hit by pitch and a three-run double by Keinan Lentell.
Walters, Erikson and Lentell all had multi-hit games as eight of Lincoln East’s 10 hits came during the fifth and seventh innings.
“We were down and didn’t really have much energy the whole game until we made some clutch hits,” Lentell said. “We just played well as a team and found our energy when we needed to.”
Spartan pitchers Ryan Clementi, Charlie Mosser, Grant Springer and Keegan Brink combined to strand 10 baserunners as they pitched out of trouble in the first, fifth and sixth innings.
Lincoln East advances to play another elimination game on Wednesday, while Papillion-La Vista South’s season ends at 21-10.
Millard South 16, Archbishop Bergan 7: Both Millard South and Archbishop Bergan brought the offense to the highest-scoring game of the Class A state baseball tournament so far.
The back-and-forth action included No. 8 Archbishop Bergan taking leads in both the second and fourth innings, but a late-game push from No. 1 Millard South led the Patriots to a win in an elimination game at Haymarket Park on Tuesday.
Millard South (32-5) scored a run in every inning except the second as it totaled 12 base hits and five walks. Thomas Urban went 2-for-4 with 4 RBIs while Brayden Smith and Camden Kozeal added 3 RBIs apiece. The Patriots trailed 7-5 heading into the bottom of the fourth before scoring 11 runs over the next three innings.
Archbishop Bergan’s season ends at 17-9, while Millard South will play again on Wednesday.