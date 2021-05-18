East, Millard South stay alive at state baseball

When the pressure is on late in games, Lincoln East rises to the occasion.

East had several late comebacks in the seventh inning during the regular season, and the Spartans harnessed their late-game magic again during the Class A state baseball tournament Tuesday at Haymarket Park.

Noah Walters doubled in the top of the seventh inning and Cooper Erikson followed with a go-ahead RBI single during No. 3 Lincoln East’s 8-5 win over No. 4 Papillion-La Vista South.

Lincoln East (23-9) fell behind 3-0 in the bottom of the third inning but rallied to tie the game 3-3 in the fifth inning. Following Erikson’s seventh-inning hit, the Spartans added to their lead with an RBI hit by pitch and a three-run double by Keinan Lentell.

Walters, Erikson and Lentell all had multi-hit games as eight of Lincoln East’s 10 hits came during the fifth and seventh innings.

“We were down and didn’t really have much energy the whole game until we made some clutch hits,” Lentell said. “We just played well as a team and found our energy when we needed to.”

Spartan pitchers Ryan Clementi, Charlie Mosser, Grant Springer and Keegan Brink combined to strand 10 baserunners as they pitched out of trouble in the first, fifth and sixth innings.