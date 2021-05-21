Ehlers, Kosch jump together in finals

OMAHA - Scotus Central Catholic seniors Clarissa Kosch and Anna Ehlers have shared the same event multiple times over the past years. But sharing an event finals at state, that was a little beyond what either had considered possible.

"Getting to state was my ultimate goal. So, making it to finals was something that was like, 'maybe,'" Ehlers said. "Hearing both of our names, is a dream. It was one of our goals, but we never knew we could actually make it happen."

Ehlers and Kosch have been two of the Shamrocks' main contributors in the field events for the past few years. Whether it's in triple jump, long jump or high jump, the duo of Ehlers and Kosch consistently scored points and picked up hardware at Scotus track meets.

This year they managed to pick up three state entries between them. Ehlers will be a part of the high jump on Saturday while Kosch will be out there with her again, but this time over at the long jump.

Starting their final meet together in the same event was special. But in different heats, they were mostly separated on the infield at Burke Stadium. When they both qualified for finals, it was the perfect ending to how they've spent their spring days together in three of the last four years.