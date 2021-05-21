Ehlers, Kosch jump together in finals

OMAHA - Scotus Central Catholic seniors Clarissa Kosch and Anna Ehlers have shared the same event multiple times over the past years. But sharing an event finals at state, that was a little beyond what either had considered possible.
"Getting to state was my ultimate goal. So, making it to finals was something that was like, 'maybe,'" Ehlers said. "Hearing both of our names, is a dream. It was one of our goals, but we never knew we could actually make it happen."
Ehlers and Kosch have been two of the Shamrocks' main contributors in the field events for the past few years. Whether it's in triple jump, long jump or high jump, the duo of Ehlers and Kosch consistently scored points and picked up hardware at Scotus track meets.
This year they managed to pick up three state entries between them. Ehlers will be a part of the high jump on Saturday while Kosch will be out there with her again, but this time over at the long jump.
Starting their final meet together in the same event was special. But in different heats, they were mostly separated on the infield at Burke Stadium. When they both qualified for finals, it was the perfect ending to how they've spent their spring days together in three of the last four years.
"It's incredible. We just both wanted to go to state together," Kosch said. "Just getting here is a dream come true."
Ehlers jumped in the second heat and made her best leap of the day on her first try - 34-2.50. She didn't get to 34 again until her final leap of finals. Though she made finals, she was ninth and didn't join Kosch on the medal stand.
Kosch's best attempt was 35-4 in her final try of the preliminary round. It stood up as her best of six and gave her sixth by an inch and a quarter. She tied Lauren Young of O'Neill, but Young's second-best jump was nearly six inches past Kosch's next best.
"I didn't know I was going to make finals, so hearing my name was pretty exciting for both of us," Ehlers said. "We've been going back and forth all season. So, it's fun to end it with her."
Other Shamrocks in action on Thursday included sophomore Hailey Steffensmeier in the shot put, junior Garrett Oakley in the long jump, junior Grace Mustard in the 100-meter hurdles and the boys 3200 relay team.
Mustard had the top Scotus performance of the day. She won the second heat of hurdles in a time of 14.71 seconds. Mustard qualified to the finals for the first time after missing out on the medal round by one position as a freshman.
Oakley was 21st in his first-ever trip to state on a top jump of 19 feet, 5 and ½ inches. He was hoping for more, but considering it was his first season as a track athlete, took a hopeful perspective on the future.
"First year, I didn't really know what to expect," he said. "If you would have told me at the beginning of the year I was going to come to state in long jump, I would have laughed because I wasn't even doing long jump. I'm glad I'm here. I'm glad I went out for track. It made me a better athlete overall."
Steffensmeier made a top throw in the shot put of 35-6.25 on her second of three attempts. She was barely 34 feet on her first toss then closed at 35-2.50.
Michael Gasper, Jake Heesacker, Ben Kamrath and Nicolas Schultz were 24th in the two-mile relay on a time of 8:51.21.
