Ehlers, Zelasney win gold at Track Fest

Several area athletes competed against the best and two rose to the top of the podium in Nebraska's most prestigious meet of the season on Tuesday at Papillion-La Vista.
The Nebraska Track Fest, an event that features the best performances of the year, pits athletes against each other on the track and in the field regardless of their level of classification. It's the only time all year fans have the chance to see athletes from Class A square off against those from Class D.
That was the case Tuesday when runners, jumpers and throwers from Scotus Central Catholic, and Osceola faced off with the likes of athletes from Lincoln Southwest, Omaha Creighton Prep, Omaha Marian and other programs two, three, four or more times as large.
Scotus athletes competed in 12 of the 17 events - eight of those were from the Shamrock girls.
Osceola sophomore Isaiah Zelasney was also on the track for three events. He won gold in the 400 meters over a field that included runners from Freeman, Waverly, Prep and Gretna. He also qualified in the 100 and 200. Zelasney was fourth in the 200 at 22.68 seconds and ninth in the 100 with a time of 11.32. He won the 400 by more than a half second when he hit the line at 51.51.
Zelasney was one of two local winners. Scotus senior Anna Ehlers won gold in the triple jump when she hit a mark of 34 feet, 10 inches. She tied Ava Cunningham of Papillion-La Vista on that jump but had a better secondary mark by a quarter of an inch. Fellow senior teammate Clarissa Kosch was third at 34-5.50.
Ehlers and Kosch were in two other events as well. Kosch was fifth in the long jump at 15-8 while Ehlers took sixth in the high jump and tied with four others at 5 feet even.
Junior Grace Mustard was third in the 100 hurdles on a time of 15.59 and fifth in the 300 hurdles at 48.45.
Junior Chloe Walker and sophomore Hailey Steffensmeier both qualified in the shot put and discus. Walker was sixth in shot put on a throw of 34-11. Steffensmeier was two spots back of her at 32 feet even. Walker was eighth in the discus when she landed a throw at 99-1. She and Steffensmeier tied on that mark but Steffensmeier had a foul and took ninth place.
Olivia Fehringer rounded out performances by Scotus girls with a 14th-place finish in the 800. Michael Gasper and Justin Sliva led the boys. Gasper was 11th in the 1600. Sliva had the same position in the 300 hurdles and was 12th in the 110 hurdles. Nicholas Schultz took 20th in the 800.
