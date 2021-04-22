Ehlers, Zelasney win gold at Track Fest

Several area athletes competed against the best and two rose to the top of the podium in Nebraska's most prestigious meet of the season on Tuesday at Papillion-La Vista.

The Nebraska Track Fest, an event that features the best performances of the year, pits athletes against each other on the track and in the field regardless of their level of classification. It's the only time all year fans have the chance to see athletes from Class A square off against those from Class D.

That was the case Tuesday when runners, jumpers and throwers from Scotus Central Catholic, and Osceola faced off with the likes of athletes from Lincoln Southwest, Omaha Creighton Prep, Omaha Marian and other programs two, three, four or more times as large.

Scotus athletes competed in 12 of the 17 events - eight of those were from the Shamrock girls.

Osceola sophomore Isaiah Zelasney was also on the track for three events. He won gold in the 400 meters over a field that included runners from Freeman, Waverly, Prep and Gretna. He also qualified in the 100 and 200. Zelasney was fourth in the 200 at 22.68 seconds and ninth in the 100 with a time of 11.32. He won the 400 by more than a half second when he hit the line at 51.51.