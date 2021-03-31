Eickhoff dazzles in Kearney

Junior Ryan Eickhoff needed just 62 pitches in six innings of work and threw 44 of those for strikes in a much needed performance on Tuesday. Columbus High baseball was on a five game losing skid when Eickhoff took to the mound for a start that included five hits, one earned run, four strikeouts and one walk.

He outdueled Kearney's Cal Higgins for a 2-1 win that saw CHS improve to 4-5. Higgins went six also with five hits, two earned, 7 Ks and one free pass.

Colin Fly's leadoff walk in the first came around to score following an error and Kaden Young's sacrifice fly to center for a 1-0 Discoverer lead. Young doubled the advantage on a two-out single in the third scoring Cody Zrust. Zrust, CJ Fleeman and Young each singled with two down to keep the inning alive.

Eickhoff allowed his only run after back-to-back singles to start the fourth that produced a run after a bunt and an RBI groundout. Fleeman came on in the seventh and sent the Kearney lineup down in order on just 12 pitches.

CHS is back on the diamond Thursday at Norris.

