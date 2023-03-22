The Shamrock girls soccer team picked up right where they left off last season, scoring 10 goals in Tuesday's season opener against Lakeview at Wilderness Park.

Emma Brezenski and Izzie Kadavy tallied hat tricks while senior Libbie Brezenski finished with two goals and three assists. Lacie Hartman and Ava Rickert scored one goal each in the second half.

"It's always fun to get out for the first time after three weeks of practice. It was a great stepping stone," Scotus head coach Kristie Brezenski said. "We got to see a lot of the things we need to work on and what we're doing OK with and just what we need to do to build to get better for the next couple games."

Libbie opened the scoring in the fourth minute for the Shamrocks. Emma doubled the score with a goal in the 19th minute.

Libbie and Kadavy combined to score one goal each in the final four minutes of the first half to take a 4-0 lead at halftime.

Rickert netted the first goal of the second half in the 52nd minute, opening a stretch of five goals in 13 minutes. Kadavy scored twice in six minutes followed by Emma finding the back of the net twice in 13 minutes. Hartman secured the mercy rule win in the final minute of regulation.

"They're doing what they're supposed to be doing. We need them to get in there and score for us," Kristie said. "We left a couple opportunities out there on the field, but those will come. It's just getting to know where they are on the field and where they need to convert. It's there. It just needs to come."

After three weeks of practice following the postponement of last week's game against Bennington, Kristie said she felt the team shook off the rust as the game progressed.

The third-ranked Shamrocks face a stiff test on Friday hosting No. 8 Elkhorn in a matchup of ranked teams. The Antlers suffered a 3-2 defeat to No. 6 Elkhorn North on Monday.

"They have a lot of scorers too. The speed of play is going to be faster and we got to be able to play with them," Kristie said. "They have quick forwards up there that we need to be able to stop. Our defense didn't get a lot of reps. We got to make sure that we're ready to step up with their best forward on Friday."

Lakeview fought valiantly with nine new starters on the pitch along with a lot of underclassmen playing in their first varsity match.

Lady Vikes head coach Mike Zimmerman said he felt the depth of Scotus wore them down as he saw his playing getting tired in the second half.

"They did good. I knew going in it was going to be a really tough game. I was really proud of them," Zimmerman said. "We started five freshmen out there, so they really got an eye-opener right away. It's just a very young team. They're going to take their lumps for a while as they're learning how to play."

Jayda Kingston started in goal for Lakeview, the first of her varsity career. She saw a lot of action, making numerous saves. Kingston's best save came in the second half when she pushed a shot over the crossbar for a corner kick.

"Just being aggressive. She (Kingston) was really focused on catching the ball," Zimmerman said. "She went through a soccer camp this summer for just goalkeepers and she said that really helped her. This is just going to help her as a keeper. She took charge back there and did a nice job."

The road doesn't get easier for Lakeview as it'll play at No. 7 Grand Island Northwest on Thursday. Northwest earned a 4-0 win over Kearney Catholic on Tuesday.

"I told the girls we're going to grow up fast as a team playing this competition. I said you guys are going to be thrown into the fire. They kind of understood it. We didn't pack it in (tonight)," Zimmerman said. "I thought about it, but they wanted to play offense and defense we've been playing the last few years. Hung in there pretty good. We could've packed it in and maybe shut down a few more goals."