Emotional Rescue: Columbus ends 18 year frustration against Kearney

But when the kicking unit came out, Kearney called its own timeout and allowed Columbus to change its mind. Williams was still intent on a field goal until assistant coach Mark Brown let his opinion be heard.

"I had a couple coaches come up behind me and encourage me, colorfully, to go win the thing," Williams said. "Coach Brown came right up behind me and said, 'Go win the game.' So that's all I needed. 'Let's go win the thing, it's been 18 years, so, don't settle for the tie, go win it."

Columbus lined up with Rylee Iburg and Ernest Hausmann in a twins formation to Mickey's left. Hausmann stood on the 0 of the 10 and ran a streak straight to the pylon. He was interfered with on the play but came down with the catch nonetheless.

Kearney returned the ensuing kick to its 42 but had just one chance when Riley Miller's pass was intercepted by Blaser.

"I'm at a loss for words," Hausmann said. "I love this team, I love this coaching staff. ... That's one of the top plays I've ever made, absolutely. I'm always going to remember this play for sure."

The last quarter of the game wasn't the only stretch of adversity Columbus faced. The Discoverers had bookends of mistakes that required two comebacks.