Emotional Rescue: Columbus ends 18 year frustration against Kearney

Columbus High junior Liam Blaser fell to his backside, dropped his helmet and let it all out.
After 18 years of waiting, longer than he and almost everyone on the roster had been alive, could it have played out in any other fashion? Scriptwriters would be hard-pressed to produce the combination of moments that went into Friday's 35-31 Columbus win over Kearney.
CHS gave the ball away three times, fell behind 14-0, made two huge special teams mistakes and turned it over on back-to-back snaps in the fourth quarter. But the Discoverers also fought back from that early hole and took the lead, rose up on defense for a critical stop, made their own special teams play and came through with the game on the line in the final minute.
Trailing 31-28, Columbus faced a fourth down from the Kearney 11 with less than a minute to play. Going for the win rather than the game-tying field goal, Brody Mickey hit Ernest Hausmann along the side of the northwest end zone for the winning touchdown. Blaser intercepted a pass at midfield on the ensuing Kearney possession and put to an end nearly two decades of misery.
Kearney and Columbus don't play every year, and he's only been a part of the series between the two one other time. But for everything it took to win this one, Blaser, like many of his teammates could no longer contain the emotions.
"I love my team. We play for each other. We play for one another and we play as one," Blaser said. "There's no one, single person on this team. We play as a whole, and that translates to how we play on the field, because we play with guts and we trust one another."
Kearney converted a Blaser fumble into points with 2:36 remaining in the game and took a 31-28 lead in a stunning turn of events over the course of just eight snaps.
Columbus was driving for a two-score lead early in the fourth when Blaser's false start penalty on fourth-and-1 backed the offense up and forced a throw from the Bearcat 26. Mickey started left then came all the way back around to the right and released a throw that was tipped and intercepted by D'andre Ndugwa. He took it 80 yards the other way for a 21-21 tie.
The very next Columbus snap after an excellent Dylan Crumley return ended in yet another disaster. Blaser picked up 8 on a run but was twisting around a tackler for another yard when the ball came out. Kearney was in field goal position five plays later and took the lead.
Needing something big, Dylan Crumley sparked the offense with a 65-yard return to the Kearney 30. CHS picked up two first downs then faced fourth-and-3 and had to make a decision. The Discoverers took their final timeout after a Blaser 2-yard run and elected for the field goal.
But when the kicking unit came out, Kearney called its own timeout and allowed Columbus to change its mind. Williams was still intent on a field goal until assistant coach Mark Brown let his opinion be heard.
"I had a couple coaches come up behind me and encourage me, colorfully, to go win the thing," Williams said. "Coach Brown came right up behind me and said, 'Go win the game.' So that's all I needed. 'Let's go win the thing, it's been 18 years, so, don't settle for the tie, go win it."
Columbus lined up with Rylee Iburg and Ernest Hausmann in a twins formation to Mickey's left. Hausmann stood on the 0 of the 10 and ran a streak straight to the pylon. He was interfered with on the play but came down with the catch nonetheless.
Kearney returned the ensuing kick to its 42 but had just one chance when Riley Miller's pass was intercepted by Blaser.
"I'm at a loss for words," Hausmann said. "I love this team, I love this coaching staff. ... That's one of the top plays I've ever made, absolutely. I'm always going to remember this play for sure."
The last quarter of the game wasn't the only stretch of adversity Columbus faced. The Discoverers had bookends of mistakes that required two comebacks.
In the first quarter, Kearney returned the opening kick to the CHS 41 and found the end zone nine plays later on a Treyven Beckman 3-yard run. A fumble on the kickoff then set the Bearcats up at the Discoverer 17. They needed just five plays and led 14-0 when Max Myers caught a pass at the 8 on third down and slipped past tacklers to the end zone.
But from there it was almost all Columbus until the fourth quarter.
CHS answered the Myers touchdown with a 12-play drive capped by Mickey taking it around the right side for a 14-yard score. The defense then came up with a stop on fourth-and-2 from the Columbus 42 and went 58 yards in a little more than four minutes for a 14-14 tie behind Ean Luebbe's 3-yard score.
Columbus had the ball back once more before halftime but had to punt and gave the ball over at its own 21 when a low snap then a drop by Iburg, the punter, turned the play into a disaster. But CHS allowed just one first down before a Carter Fedde sack forced a field goal try; it missed wide right.
Luebbe's 9-yard touchdown run ended a 12-play possession to start the third that took almost seven minutes off the clock. Kearney answered for a 21-21 tie in just two plays on a 48-yard touchdown run on the option from Bearcat running back Rian Green.
Mickey hit Hausmann for a 54-yard score on the next drive and regained Columbus the lead with 40 seconds left in the third quarter.
CHS was driving at the start of the fourth and had picked up two first downs when the Kearney interception started a wild finish.
"I love the coaching staff, I love my players, I love this whole program," Hausmann said. "The coaching staff put together a great gameplan coming into tonight and my teammates executed. I couldn't have done it without all the other guys on this team and the people in this program."
Columbus improved to 5-1 and may find itself rated next week after No. 9 North Platte and No. 10 Millard West both lost. CHS hasn't won five in a row since it took the first five of the 2017 season. It hasn't won six in a row since at least before 2003.
Mickey was 5 of 7 passing for 87 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He had 64 yards rushing on 10 carries and one score. Blaser touched it 21 times for 97 yards. Luebbe carried it 15 times for 63 and scored twice. Hausmann caught three passes for 72 and two scores.
"We felt different this week. We felt way more confident, and that's what we talked to the kids about is playing with confidence," Williams said. "I think you saw it tonight. I think it was on display all night, even when we had some adversity in those last two minutes. This is one of the best crowds we've ever had, too. What a great night for Columbus football."