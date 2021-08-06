Endless Summer: Lakeview Seniors relished every minute of historic season

Almost everyone returns, but it's going to be awfully difficult to repeat the type of summer the Platte Center Post #283 Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors wrapped up in a state tournament loss Tuesday to Hickman.
Should the team make it to state again, and all but two players will be back in the dugout to try and make that happen, the historical part of playing at state has already been accomplished. Of course, there's also the potential for injuries and other unknown factors that can't be planned for when planning for continued success.
Will it all feel the same? Will there be more pressure? Next summer is a long ways away. And if somehow it all goes awry, Lakeview and its contingent of players that came from Aquinas Catholic, David City, Humphrey Saint Francis and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family will always at least have this one magical ride.
But betting against them to do it again, and do more, even with all the unknowns that may arise over the next 12 months seems like a bad idea. Now that Lakeview has had a taste of what it takes at the top level, it expects to return and challenge for a state title.
"We had more pressure in the area tournament because we had never been here. Once we got here, we had pressure the first game against Central City, and we looked like it, but then it became, 'Hey, let's have fun.' We were more relaxed," coach Travis Tessendorf said. "I think we should be one of the favorites in our area, depending on who we play, to get back to state."
Bank of the Valley finished 17-4, losing twice in the Ralph Bishop League Tournament and twice at state. Lakeview won its first 11 in a row and was 15-2 at the start of the state tournament.
Bank of the Valley came in to state in Crete averaging over 10 runs per game and had scored 10 or more in seven of its previous 17.
Cooper Tessenorf, Jacob Sjuts and Jordan Kracl each won five or more games on the mound. Sam Kwapnioski, Kolby Blaser, Layne Forney, Haustyn Forney, Adam Van Cleave, Eli Osten, Tessendorf and Kracl each hit over .300. Kwapnioski was over .400 with six doubles, two triples, two home runs and 25 RBIs.
At state, Kwapnioski went 5 for 12 with a double and six RBIs. Jacob Sjuts tossed a total of 8 and 2/3 with 11 strikeouts, five hits, four walks and three earned runs.
Lakeview will need a new leadoff hitter and left fielder, (Layne Forney) and a new three-hole hitter and shortstop (Haustyn Forney) but the cupboard is hardly bare. Others who played support roles and occasionally saw the field will all be a year older, but also again locked in a battle for playing time.
Turner Halvorsen, Brenden Sloup, Noah Koch and Landon Ternus each suited up for Lakeview at state and occasionally had roles as courtesy runners.
But regardless of what's left in the lineup on the mound and in the field, which is a lot, the factor that made Lakeview such a quality team was perhaps its togetherness. When asked about what made such a historic year possible, coaches and players always returned to camaraderie.
"The process of coming together and coping with the bad and enjoying the good makes us stronger," Layne Forney said. "I know I'm going to come back and watch every single game I can with these boys. Every single game has been an experience."
That rang true for every member, whether they were part of the student body at Lakeview or somewhere else. It started last year when most of the boys were on the Junior Reds together. When they went away for the school year, they remained in touch. Coming back together this May, they picked right back up where they left off as if there was no break in between.
"We all know what we have to do to be successful. Every one of these guys plays his heart out every single game because we're in it together," Jordan Kracl said. "I think that's what makes us a special team."
As the popular saying goes, 'Absence makes the heart grow fonder.' As the boys go their separate ways, some on to college, some back to high school and most into shoulder pads for the football season, they may not be counting down the days until next summer, but that first practice and those first swings of the bat back together in May won't be far from anyone's mind.
"It's not fun to lose, but we've made more memories the past four days than we have the whole season. It's just been fun being together," Krae Lavicky said. "Between (assistant coach Chad Van Cleave) being the hype man to all the dugout chatter, those are the best parts."
