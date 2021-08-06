Endless Summer: Lakeview Seniors relished every minute of historic season

Almost everyone returns, but it's going to be awfully difficult to repeat the type of summer the Platte Center Post #283 Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors wrapped up in a state tournament loss Tuesday to Hickman.

Should the team make it to state again, and all but two players will be back in the dugout to try and make that happen, the historical part of playing at state has already been accomplished. Of course, there's also the potential for injuries and other unknown factors that can't be planned for when planning for continued success.

Will it all feel the same? Will there be more pressure? Next summer is a long ways away. And if somehow it all goes awry, Lakeview and its contingent of players that came from Aquinas Catholic, David City, Humphrey Saint Francis and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family will always at least have this one magical ride.

But betting against them to do it again, and do more, even with all the unknowns that may arise over the next 12 months seems like a bad idea. Now that Lakeview has had a taste of what it takes at the top level, it expects to return and challenge for a state title.