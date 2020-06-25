Ernst provides new truck for CCH sports medicine program

Columbus Community Hospital sports medicine has a new tool at its disposal thanks to the help of local dealer Ernst Auto Group.
Ernst has provided a Toyota Tacoma pickup to the hospital's athletic trainers as a means to shuttle athletic equipment to sporting events. CCH athletic trainers work with athletes and coaches at each of the three city high schools and Central Community College-Columbus.
“When we were presented with the idea of providing a vehicle for the hospital to transport athletic trainers and supplies to sporting events, it was an easy decision to make," Ernst Auto Group Executive Manager Ryan Davis said. "At Ernst Auto Group, we get excited about community involvement, and that is exactly what the hospital is doing by serving over 1,600 local athletes at more than 500 local athletic events."
Rob Marshall, CCH's director of athletic training, saw the partnership with Ernst as more proof of the support Ernst and Columbus has for local sports medicine. The truck will allow Marshall and his staff to haul equipment to away games and events.
The truck is wrapped with a Columbus Community Hospital logo decal and has yet to be used due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That is expected to change in a few months when it seems fall sports will be back in play as normal.
"We felt it would be fitting to provide a new Toyota Tacoma truck as Toyota’s campaign at the time was ‘People First,'" Davis said. "We are excited to be a part of Columbus Community Hospital’s athletic trainer program and look forward to a long relationship with them."
In the past, athletic trainers were mostly utilizing their own vehicles and a company-owned car to transport equipment. As sports medicine has grown, the need for a larger vehicle became necessary. The truck provides CCH with that necessary tool.
“It will be safer for the athletic trainers during the winter months compared to the small sedan they were using previously, and the extra storage space will allow them to more efficiently transport necessary equipment and perhaps even bring extra supplies that might not have been feasible before,” said Dr. Dustin Volkmer, a physician with Columbus Orthopedic & Sports Medicine. “We greatly appreciate the support Ernst has provided to not only our sports medicine team and CCH, but also the Columbus community in general.”
