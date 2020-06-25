Ernst provides new truck for CCH sports medicine program

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Columbus Community Hospital sports medicine has a new tool at its disposal thanks to the help of local dealer Ernst Auto Group.

Ernst has provided a Toyota Tacoma pickup to the hospital's athletic trainers as a means to shuttle athletic equipment to sporting events. CCH athletic trainers work with athletes and coaches at each of the three city high schools and Central Community College-Columbus.

“When we were presented with the idea of providing a vehicle for the hospital to transport athletic trainers and supplies to sporting events, it was an easy decision to make," Ernst Auto Group Executive Manager Ryan Davis said. "At Ernst Auto Group, we get excited about community involvement, and that is exactly what the hospital is doing by serving over 1,600 local athletes at more than 500 local athletic events."

Rob Marshall, CCH's director of athletic training, saw the partnership with Ernst as more proof of the support Ernst and Columbus has for local sports medicine. The truck will allow Marshall and his staff to haul equipment to away games and events.

The truck is wrapped with a Columbus Community Hospital logo decal and has yet to be used due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That is expected to change in a few months when it seems fall sports will be back in play as normal.