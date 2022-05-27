Errors eat up CUFCU at Hastings

Columbus United Federal Credit Union pitching allowed just three earned runs Wednesday on the road at Hastings. The trouble was the scoreboard showed nine runs for the hosts despite a good start from Spencer Shotkoski and solid relief by Keiton Watchorn.

Shotkoski went 3 and 2/3 with five hits, no walks and three strikeouts but left with seven runs on the board. Watchorn tossed the final two innings and allowed an earned run on four hits but saw the game end early on the eight-run mercy rule 9-1.

Three Hastings runs came in directly on errors in the first inning and another crossed the plate when the inning was extended. A one-out error in the third made it 5-1. Three straight hits in the fourth broke it open.

"(Shotkoski) pitched well and threw well enough to certainly have a better outcome and a better score than that," coach Jimmy Johnson said. "Overall, hitting, just two or three hits, and defensively, two or three errors - lots of things to improve on, but lots of things that are in control that we definitely can improve on."

Shotkoski started the game at the plate in addition to on the mound and sent a liner to right for a double in the first at-bat of the game. Two walks and a fielder's choice brought him across. That was all the Blues could muster. A double steal was caught advancing home before a pop up ended the threat.

That loomed large just moments later when Hastings also started with a double and had two on after a hit batter. An error at short with one out scored both of those runners. Another error, this one at second, put the hosts up 3-1. They made it 4-1 on a two-out single to center. A leadoff double then an error at third extended the deficit to 5-1 in the third.

A single then back-to-back doubles with two down added three more Hastings runs in the fourth. A walk and two passed balls ended it in the sixth.

Columbus had a chance to cut into the 4-1 lead in the third but left two leadoff walks stranded on three straight strikeouts.

Shotkoski's double was the only Junior Blues hit of the game. Columbus walked six times but left four on base, struck out seven times and hit into two double plays.

Friday's home doubleheader with Lincoln High was canceled. The Junior Blues host Kearney Tuesday at 5 p.m. in a doubleheader with the Cornerstone Seniors at 7:30 p.m.

"We can walk away and say, these are the things we can get better at," Johnson said, "and they're all in our control and take steps forward."

