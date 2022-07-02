Even with broken wrist, Bailey scores at showcase

Chance Bailey was helping out at the Scotus Soccer Camp as he has for a while now on June 17. Not only does he enjoy the time teaching and mentoring younger players, but this year it was also a chance to gear up for the Nebraska High School Soccer Senior Showcase in Omaha the next night.

He was there just about 24 hours later, but not totally in one piece. Following a tumble at soccer camp, Bailey picked himself up off the grass and sensed a problem in his left arm. It wasn’t a major pain, but enough that he kept bringing it up, and mom and dad tried to call him on his bellyaching.

“I didn’t think there was anything wrong until 15 to 30 minutes after, then I couldn’t really move it at all. I’m like, ‘I think it’s broken,’ and my parents are like, ‘No it’s not; you’re being a baby,’” Bailey recalled with a chuckle. “Then we got an X-ray not too long before the game and I got my cast and everything.”

Bailey took the pitch at Omaha Skutt as one of 41 players who represented Class B that Friday evening and played a doubleheader with girls Class B also playing a competitive match. The recent Scotus grad and SCC leader in single game assists and season assists was opposite Lakeview goalkeeper Mason Klug and one of two Shamrocks in the event along with girls player Liz Adamy.

Bennington’s Oliver Benson scored a hat trick and assisted on another goal in leading his team, Bland and Associates, to a 5-3 victory over Paradise Lawns. Bland scored twice in the first half then joined Diego Martinez of Lexington and Nathan Karnes of South Sioux City in scoring second half goals. Benson assisted on Martinez’s goal.

Paradise Lawns put one past the keeper in the first half off the foot of Omaha Skutt’s Tyler Phillips. York’s Noah Jones and Bailey both scored in the second half. Klug combined with Mikah Ruiz of Nebraska City for five stops in net.

The girls final was a 1-0 win for Firehouse Subs over Ba-Dra-Mi Farms on a goal from Omaha Roncalli’s Mia Stoffel with eight minutes left in the first half.

“I had to get it wrapped up quite a bit to be able to play; it was pretty heavy,” Bailey said. “Mom and dad were fine with me playing. I was kind of scared a little bit, but I wanted to play.”

It wasn’t Bailey’s last game – he has a spot waiting for him this fall on the roster at Doane – but his competitive streak wouldn’t let him sit it out, even though it was an exhibition with no consequences.

“I knew a couple guys on my team, a couple guys from club. It was the last time I’ll play with a couple of those guys,” he said. “And I don’t like losing either, so, I wanted to go out and win.”

Bailey did his part in scoring and assisting on another goal to a future Doane teammate. He expects to be fully ready to go by then and will spend at least part of the summer preparing with workouts and training on his own.

When he heads to Crete he’ll join a program in need of a spark after going 2-12-2 last season. While he may not be able to have an impact right away, Bailey plans on working towards playing time before the close of his first year.

“I’m looking forward to it a lot. It’s going to be a change, but a good change,” he said. “I always start seasons off slow for some reason. Toward the end, hopefully I’ll be getting a lot of minutes. I’m going to go for a starting spot.”

