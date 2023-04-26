Columbus High baseball hosted Lincoln Southeast Tuesday at Pawnee Park looking to snap a three-game losing streak and avenge its loss to the Knights in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament two weeks earlier.

Jack Faust struck out seven in 6 and 1/3 innings and Connor Rausch hit 3-for-3 with two RBIs as the Discoverers defeated Southeast 3-1.

Faust punched out six Knights in the first three innings, including striking out the side in the second and two in the third.

That set the stage for the Discoverers to take the lead in the third inning on a two-out RBI double from senior Wyatt Swanson. He drove in courtesy runner Kaden Brownlow after Rausch singled in the at-bat prior to Swanson.

Faust escaped a jam a two-on, two-out jam in the ensuing half-inning with his seventh strikeout of the game following a Columbus error and a Knights single.

In the fifth, the Discoverers recorded back-to-back singles by the top of the order in Faust and senior Bentley Willison. A passed ball advanced both runners 90 feet as Rausch delivered the clutch hit with a two-run single through the left side of the infield to make it 3-0.

Lincoln Southeast scratched across a run on a Discoverer error with two outs in the sixth. Faust allowed a walk and induced a line out in the seventh before Swanson stepped onto the mound for the save.

In his first pitching appearance of the season, Rausch threw out a Knights baserunner at second for the second out. Swanson pitched a strikeout for the final out of the game.

Faust finished the game with a pitching line of 6 and 1/3 innings, five hits allowed, one unearned run, one walk and seven strikeouts. His season ERA dropped to 1.79 following Tuesday's start.

Rausch comprised half of Columbus' six hits as the senior catcher doubled and drove in one run. Swanson finished with a hit and an RBI while Faust and Willison ended the night with a hit and a run scored each.

The Discoverers improved to 10-10 and will play at Lincoln Journal Star No. 3 Elkhorn South on Thursday.