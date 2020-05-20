Federation releases high school sports reopening guidelines

The National Federation of State High School Associations released guidelines Tuesday for the reopening of prep sports nationwide.

The document highlights a stepladder, three-phase approach in which restrictions gradually come off as benchmarks are reached during the COVID-19 pandemic that shut down sports worldwide this spring.

Every phase involves thorough sanitizing and cleaning of equipment as well as temperature checks for coaches and athletes.

Much of Phase 1 mirrors what the Nebraska School Activities Association announced last week when it allowed weight rooms to open and conditioning workouts to occur under certain restrictions on June 1, but only softball and baseball to begin sport-exclusive activities.

The NFHS suggests 6-foot physical distancing and 10-person limits but permits individual workouts in every sport.