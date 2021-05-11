Fehringer, Mustard win gold at Battle Creek

Chloe Walker won the discus when she landed a throw at 118-6. Walker was the bronze medalist in the shot put at 34-3. Teammate Hailey Steffensemeier won silver in that event on a toss of 34-7 and was fourth in the discus at 109-8.

Shelby Bridger in the pole vault, Kyra Bowen in the long jump and Emily Ferguson in the 3200 won bronze medals, Ashley Hoffman took fourth in the 400, Whitney Klug won a pair of medals when she was fifth in both the 1600 and 3200 and fifth place also went to Audrey Sprunk in the long jump and Lindsey Ohnoutka in the triple jump.

Kosch, Mustard, Hoffman and Ehlers added another medal to their totals when they ran 53.10 in the 400 relay and were third. The 3200 relay of Klug, Sucha, Kensey Micek and Feguson matched that result. Hoffman, Mustard, Sucha and Micek were fifth in the mile relay.

Oakley brought home four medals for the Scotus boys - one silver and three bronze. His best performance was the runner-up jump of 40 feet, 4 inches he made in the triple jump. Oakely was third in the long jump, third in the 100 and third in the 200.

Ben Juarez won a pair of individual medals when he took third in the 3200 and sixth in the 200. Justin Sliva collected hardware in the hurdle events on a fourth-place run in the 110 lows and fifth place the 300 highs.