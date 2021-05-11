Fehringer, Mustard win gold at Battle Creek

Olivia Fehringer and Grace Mustard won a pair of gold medals, the Scotus Central Catholic girls collected 37 medals in total and the Shamrocks finished atop the girls team standings May 6 at Battle Creek.
Several Scotus girls athletes won multiple medals and put together a team effort that ended with 165 total points - 21 ahead of host Battle Creek at runner-up. The Scotus boys won 14 total medals and had 57 points for fourth out of eight teams. Garret Oakley, Ben Juarez and Justin Sliva each won multiple events.
Fehringer was the champion in the 800 and 1600 meters and took a silver in the 400. The Scotus senior came to the line in the 800 at 2 minutes, 28.50 seconds and won the gold by just under six seconds. In the mile, Fehringer had just about the same gap to the next competitor when she finished in 5:39.30. She was a little more than three seconds behind the winner from Battle Creek in the 40 and making it three gold medals.
Mustard won the 100 in 12.75 seconds, took the 100 hurdles in 14.90 seconds and was three seconds back of first in the 300 hurdles at 50.70 for silver.
Anna Ehlers won three individual medals when she was the camp in the high jump at 5 feet, 1 inch, took fourth in the triple jump and sixth in the 200. Clarissa Kosch also added three medals to the total with a runner-up jump of 16 feet and ¼ inch in the long jump, a third-place leap in the triple jump and a third-place run in the 400.
Chloe Walker won the discus when she landed a throw at 118-6. Walker was the bronze medalist in the shot put at 34-3. Teammate Hailey Steffensemeier won silver in that event on a toss of 34-7 and was fourth in the discus at 109-8.
Shelby Bridger in the pole vault, Kyra Bowen in the long jump and Emily Ferguson in the 3200 won bronze medals, Ashley Hoffman took fourth in the 400, Whitney Klug won a pair of medals when she was fifth in both the 1600 and 3200 and fifth place also went to Audrey Sprunk in the long jump and Lindsey Ohnoutka in the triple jump.
Kosch, Mustard, Hoffman and Ehlers added another medal to their totals when they ran 53.10 in the 400 relay and were third. The 3200 relay of Klug, Sucha, Kensey Micek and Feguson matched that result. Hoffman, Mustard, Sucha and Micek were fifth in the mile relay.
Oakley brought home four medals for the Scotus boys - one silver and three bronze. His best performance was the runner-up jump of 40 feet, 4 inches he made in the triple jump. Oakely was third in the long jump, third in the 100 and third in the 200.
Ben Juarez won a pair of individual medals when he took third in the 3200 and sixth in the 200. Justin Sliva collected hardware in the hurdle events on a fourth-place run in the 110 lows and fifth place the 300 highs.
Jake Heesacker in the 200 and Michael Gasper in the 800 were fourth. Kameron Kudron scored a sixth-place medal in the 3200.
The top boys relay result came from the 3200 group of Heesacker, Gasper, Ben Kamrath and Nicolas Schutlz when they came in third. Sliva, Schultz, Gasper and Jackson Heng were fifth in the 1600 relay. Sliva, Schultz, Heesacker and Alex Novicki took sixth in the 400 relay.
Scotus travels to Albion on Thursday for the B-4 district meet.
