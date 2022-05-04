Fehringer, own goal send Scotus boys over Schuyler

Scotus Central Catholic striker Frank Fehringer hasn't yet had the sophomore season he envisioned. Perhaps Tuesday was a sign it's beginning to change.

Fehringer scored the only offensive goal of the game in a 2-0 subdistrict final win over Schuyler that moves SCC within one win of the state tournament. The Warriors made it 1-0 on an unfortunate bounce and an own goal in the first half. Fehringer removed any remaining drama on a nifty move for a goal in the second half.

The defense did the rest, allowing just four shots but none that threatened the skills of keeper Josh Bixenmann. The victory propels Scotus to a district final Saturday. The Shamrocks will likely play on the road. They await results from Wednesday's other sub finals to find out their destination.

Wherever it is, Fehringer and Scotus hope his goal Tuesday is a sign of things to come. After a season marred by injury, regaining his old form alongside Jose Cruz and Chance Bailey could give Scotus the best three-man front in Class B.

"I haven't been focusing on scoring. We've got Jose for that. But he set me up on this one - that was pretty exciting," Fehringer said. It feels good to score, as always."

Schuyler made it 1-0 on a failed clearance that took a bounce off the back of a defender and went backwards into the net. It remained that way until the 54th minute when sophomore Jose Cruz beat the defense up the win and found Fehringer in the box. He faked one defender left, took the goalie right then came back to the other side and tapped it into a wide-open cage.

Fehringer has now scored in consecutive games for the first time this season - notching two on Monday in the 10-0 win over Seward. Although he hadn't scored yet since returning midway through April, Fehringer had been making an impact up top as a facilitator - picking up five assists in the six matches before the postseason.

He scored 16 times last year and had five assists for a team-leading 37 points. As his timing and connections with Cruz and fellow forward Chance Bailey continue to improve, coach P.J. Miller is hoping Fehringer also begins to find the mindset he had last season.

"There's times last year when he was selfish and scored a lot of goals," Miller said. "This year's he's been more unselfish and when he has a shot he decides to lay off to somebody else."

Fehringer sustained a foot injury in preseason training and spent the better part of the schedule either watching from the sideline or in a reduced role.

Cruz transferred over from Schuyler and filled in more than admirably - scoring 25 goals before Tuesday's match. The combination of Cruz and senior Chance Bailey (15 goals, 19 assists) carried the team's scoring load as Fehringer worked his way back to 100%.

That trio has been together now for a few weeks building chemistry.

"Frank just needed to get a little confidence back in him," Miller said. "He can play with (Bailey and Cruz). We know he can. He knows he can. It's just, in my opinion, lack of confidence coming off an injury and missing half the season."

Scotus had 57 goals last season when Fehringer was the leading scorer and 64 this spring with only minimal contributions from the sophomore. That kind of comparison has Scotus licking its chops while thinking about just how much more lethal the Shamrocks can be once the Bailey-Cruz-Fehringer trio comes together fully.

"We've got one guy with 25 goals and another with 15," Miller said. "If (Fehringer) can find his stride, we could be dangerous."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.