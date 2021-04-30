Fehringer takes home two golds at Lakeview

Olivia Fehringer won double gold, Garrett Oakley took home four medals for the boys and the Scotus Central Catholic girls took the team championship on Tuesday at Lakeview.
Fehringer was part of a 26-medal output by the Shamrock girls that gave them 156 points and the first team trophy of the season. Scotus was 36 points better than Arlington in second place.
Fehringer was also one of seven Shamrock girls that brought home more than one medal.
Oakley led the way for a boys team that had 13 medals, one gola nd was third out of eight. The Lakeview boys won their home meet with 192 points. Aquinas Catholic was second at 156.50. Scouts was a distant third with 64.
Fehringer collected three individual medals overall. She was the runner-up in the 400 meters by just over a second at 1 minute, 3.88 seconds then won the 800 at 2:28.65 and the 1600 in 5:53.29.
The 3200 relay team of Rosie Sucha, Whitney Klug, Josie Sliva and Neve Pavlik finishing in 11:02.72 and was 15 seconds better than the silver medalists.
Grace Mustard won two medals when she was the runner-up in both the 100 and 300 hurdles. Anna Ehlers was second in both the high jump and triple jump to go with fifth place in the 200. Klug was second in the 3200 and third in the 1600.
Hailey Steffensmeier made a best throw of 106 feet, 3 inches in the discus and 33-11.25 in the shot put and was second in both events. Clarissa Kosch took bronze in the 400 and second in the long jump. Chloe Walker was fourth in the discus and third in the shot put.
Other medalists included Serena Swiatek third and Lily Dohmen fourth in the 3200, Shelby Bridger fifth in the pole vault, Audrey Sprunk fifth in the long jump, Lindsay Ohnoutka sixth in the long jump and Berlin Kluever sixth in the discus.
Kosch, Mustard, Ehlers and Ashley Hoffman were third in the 400 relay. The 1600 team (names unlisted) were fifth.
Ben Juarez, Ben Kamrath, Nicolas Schultz and Michael Gasper teamed up for the lone gold medal by the Shamrock boys when the finished the 3200 relay in 8:46.42, more than 20 seconds better than the runner-up.
Oakley's top finish was a runner-up distance in the long jump of 19-9.75. He was third in both the 100 and high jump and fourth in the 200.
Tim Sliva, Jake Heesacker, Jackson Heng and Schultz ran to a third-place showing in the 400 relay. The 1600 relay team of Justin Sliva, Heesacker, Kamrath and Schultz were fifth.
Schultz also won an individual medal when he was fourth in the 800. Gasper was the silver medalist in the 3200 and took fifth in the 800. Justin Sliva was fifth in the 300 hurdles. Juarez was fifth in the 3200. Kameron Kudron took sixth in the 1600.