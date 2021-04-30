Fehringer takes home two golds at Lakeview

Hailey Steffensmeier made a best throw of 106 feet, 3 inches in the discus and 33-11.25 in the shot put and was second in both events. Clarissa Kosch took bronze in the 400 and second in the long jump. Chloe Walker was fourth in the discus and third in the shot put.

Other medalists included Serena Swiatek third and Lily Dohmen fourth in the 3200, Shelby Bridger fifth in the pole vault, Audrey Sprunk fifth in the long jump, Lindsay Ohnoutka sixth in the long jump and Berlin Kluever sixth in the discus.

Kosch, Mustard, Ehlers and Ashley Hoffman were third in the 400 relay. The 1600 team (names unlisted) were fifth.

Ben Juarez, Ben Kamrath, Nicolas Schultz and Michael Gasper teamed up for the lone gold medal by the Shamrock boys when the finished the 3200 relay in 8:46.42, more than 20 seconds better than the runner-up.

Oakley's top finish was a runner-up distance in the long jump of 19-9.75. He was third in both the 100 and high jump and fourth in the 200.

Tim Sliva, Jake Heesacker, Jackson Heng and Schultz ran to a third-place showing in the 400 relay. The 1600 relay team of Justin Sliva, Heesacker, Kamrath and Schultz were fifth.