Fehringer's 4 spark Scotus boys

Scotus Central Catholic boys soccer may have found its striker after freshman Frank Fehringer put four in the net on Monday in an 8-1 victory over Omaha Concordia.
Scotus was shut out over the weekend by Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt and No. 10 Elkhorn Mount Michael. Scotus also struggled offensively in the first two matches of the season.
SCC had four goals against Lakeview and none against Class A No. 3 Gretna. Although three of the first four opponents are listed in the top 10, coach P.J. Miller said the Shamrock attack had yet to be dynamic on a consistent basis.
Fehringer's four-goal outburst may be an indication that's about to change. He was joined by brother Ted and junior Chance Bailey as multiple-goal scorers in the Concordia win. That duo had two apiece.
Frank had been playing on the back line until Monday when Miller and the coaching staff adjusted the lineup and moved him forward. Now, Miller looks like a genius, though he said all the credit goes to Fehringer.
"We were trying to give the offense a little bit of a kick; it worked," Miller said. "He's a natural striker, but we know he can play in the back. Watching club, we know the kid can play anywhere. He's kind of a utility player. But he needs to be up top."
Fehringer had two in both the first and second half. Bailey and the elder Fehringer both scored in the first half as part of a six-goal assault.
It took some time for the chemistry to develop with a new formation and players in new positions. Once it did, it was undeniable. Scotus had 20 shots in just the first half and 28 for the game. the Shamrocks scored their first 13 minutes on and continued to pour it on the rest of the night.
"It was definitely needed. It was a confidence booster," Miller said. "You've got to get back into (scoring). It was nice to see the guys finish because once one got one, it was like, 'OK, here we go.'"
Scotus improved to 2-3 and returns to the field Thursday at Blair to start a stretch of five matches in 12 days.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.