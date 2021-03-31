Fehringer's 4 spark Scotus boys

Scotus Central Catholic boys soccer may have found its striker after freshman Frank Fehringer put four in the net on Monday in an 8-1 victory over Omaha Concordia.

Scotus was shut out over the weekend by Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt and No. 10 Elkhorn Mount Michael. Scotus also struggled offensively in the first two matches of the season.

SCC had four goals against Lakeview and none against Class A No. 3 Gretna. Although three of the first four opponents are listed in the top 10, coach P.J. Miller said the Shamrock attack had yet to be dynamic on a consistent basis.

Fehringer's four-goal outburst may be an indication that's about to change. He was joined by brother Ted and junior Chance Bailey as multiple-goal scorers in the Concordia win. That duo had two apiece.

Frank had been playing on the back line until Monday when Miller and the coaching staff adjusted the lineup and moved him forward. Now, Miller looks like a genius, though he said all the credit goes to Fehringer.

"We were trying to give the offense a little bit of a kick; it worked," Miller said. "He's a natural striker, but we know he can play in the back. Watching club, we know the kid can play anywhere. He's kind of a utility player. But he needs to be up top."