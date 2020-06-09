Finally back to playing: Local legion teams prepare for action

After months of waiting to see if and when they would be able to get back on the diamond, the Lakeview junior and senior American Legion baseball teams took the field for practice last week.
The months of waiting only added to the excitement of getting this season started.
Lakeview head coach Brach Johnson said there's an extra level of added appreciation for the sport, noting uncertainty clouded the last few months.
"It feels great," he said. "We're really excited to get back out and get back into a routine on the field and the kids are really excited and it's good to be back."
Starting the season this late does add a different air to practice.
Lakeview would normally start practice in the spring and has lost out on over a month of practice. It now only has two weeks to get ready for its first game.
"It feels like we missed part of the season for sure," Johnson said. "We normally start in the first part of April with basic hitting. We just haven't done any of that yet. It feels like we're mid-season but we haven't played yet. There is a different feel to it. Now that we're back here and all together and we're kind of back into a routine, it's feeling more normal every day."
For players like Cameron Drozd and Caden Pelan, this is one last chance to play with their friends at the Legion level.
Both players just completed their freshman year of college and will age out of Legion after this season.
They spent most of the spring and early summer wondering if they would get one last baseball season.
Now that they're back on the field, they said they're not taking it for granted.
"It's definitely an awesome feeling just being able to be out here with the guys," Pelan said. "We're having fun while putting in some work. It's just a great atmosphere. We're going to have a really fun team this year and I'm excited to see how much potential we have."
Starting the season this late does feel different for the players, but they are trying to not let any more time go to waste.
"We're just making the most of the opportunity," Pelan said. "We're very grateful that we have a season this year and we're going to do our best to win as many games as possible ...
"I'm trying to make the most of every opportunity in practice. I'm going to try my best to enjoy every game. I hope we can make this season as fun as possible."
When Drozd saw major sports leagues such as the MLB, NBA and NHL postponing their season, he didn't think he'd get his last season of Legion baseball.
After finding out teams would be allowed to play, he became excited for his last go-around.
"I was like, 'how is a little town like Columbus going to be able to pull off something like that?' But we did and I'm grateful for that."
With the unusual circumstances surrounding the season, Pelan said his main goal is to enjoy what's left of the season.
But, he noted he still hopes Lakeview picks up some wins along the way.
"Honestly, I'm just trying to have a lot of fun this summer," he said. "We're going to try to win every game we play, but at the same time just having fun, getting better for the younger kids, preparing for next season."
The first practice on Monday was especially special for Lakeview junior reds coach Travis Tessendorf. After jumping through all the hoops to put a season together, he got to see his hard work pay off.
"It was really a fun time," he said. "We get to spend some time, what little it is, with the kids this summer and we have some new kids out from Lakeview that have never played before and they're finding out that this is a lot of fun."
Lakeview will start the season on June 18 at Wisner/Pilger/Howells/Dodge with the juniors first pitch starting at 5:30 and the seniors following.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
