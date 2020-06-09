Finally back to playing: Local legion teams prepare for action

Both players just completed their freshman year of college and will age out of Legion after this season.

They spent most of the spring and early summer wondering if they would get one last baseball season.

Now that they're back on the field, they said they're not taking it for granted.

"It's definitely an awesome feeling just being able to be out here with the guys," Pelan said. "We're having fun while putting in some work. It's just a great atmosphere. We're going to have a really fun team this year and I'm excited to see how much potential we have."

Starting the season this late does feel different for the players, but they are trying to not let any more time go to waste.

"We're just making the most of the opportunity," Pelan said. "We're very grateful that we have a season this year and we're going to do our best to win as many games as possible ...

"I'm trying to make the most of every opportunity in practice. I'm going to try my best to enjoy every game. I hope we can make this season as fun as possible."

When Drozd saw major sports leagues such as the MLB, NBA and NHL postponing their season, he didn't think he'd get his last season of Legion baseball.