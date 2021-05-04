Finish her: Three Shamrocks score hat tricks in blowout win over LHNE

"This season, we have gotten so much better from the first season until now," Pelan said. "Last year, and not having a season, we do have a lot of new people this year. We've come together as a team, we've worked really hard in practice and we're ready for the postseason."

Scotus looked to keep it going Tuesday night against Lakeview in the subdistrict final. The Shamrocks defeated the Lady Vikes in the first game of the year 2-0, were set for a rematch just a few days later but had that one canceled.

Scotus is 11-4 and sixth in the wildcard standings. The Shamrocks would likely gain entry to Saturday's district final round regardless of the result. Lakeview is 10-5 and is No. 12, meaning the Lady Vikes likely need a win to stay alive. They at least need a win to avoid dropping down far enough and playing No. 1 Skutt, No. 2 Omaha Duchesne or No. 3 Norris.

Be sure to check online (columbustelegram.com) for immediate scores and results or in Thursday's edition for a story on the match.

"We challenged them tonight to see how fast we could get the first three or four goals," coach Brezenksi said. "We just need to make sure we're possessing the ball and making our runs. That's the main thing - playing quickly, making one or two touches at the most, making a diagonal run, connecting and finishing."