Finish her: Three Shamrocks score hat tricks in blowout win over LHNE

Scotus Central Catholic girls soccer coach Kristine Brezenski has been critical of her team's finishing abilities in the latter half of the season. That skill remains a work in progress, but perhaps a big step forward was made on Monday evening.
Three different Shamrocks had a hat trick and Scotus put together an easy 10-0 win over Lutheran High Northeast/Norfolk Catholic. Scotus scored nine times in the first half then ended it prematurely on the mercy rule just about two minutes into the second half.
Seniors Camille Pelan and Kamryn Chohon scored three goals, sophomore Libbie Brezenski matched them and junior Kate Maguire, normally a full-time defender, also put one through the goal frame for a third win this season that included 10 or more goals.
SCC advanced to the subdistrict title match Tuesday night against Lakeview and improved to 11-4 with its fifth win in a row.
"It's about finding the goal. We couldn't find it for the longest time," coach Brezenski said. "Even this, a win like this and putting it in the back of the net, it's good, positive things to take into tomorrow."
Brezenski knows something about putting it in the back of the net. She did that often during her own Scotus career that included a state title in 1998.
Initially, speed of play and building up the attack were hit and miss. There's still work to be done in those areas for a team of mixed levels of experience. But improvement in developing scoring opportunities has come quicker than capitalizing on those opportunities.
Scotus finished the regular season in a 1-0 win at Elkhorn North, and that one goal came via PK. The first matchup with Lutheran High was a 4-0 win on April 8. Granted, it was the second of four games in four days, but Scotus has four wins by two goals or less this season. Brezenski, the sophomore has 27 of the team's 57-goal total. Prior to Monday night, she had 24 of 44.
Seeing Camille Pelan score the first two goals, Chohon add three and Maguire score her fourth were all positives.
"Finishing is going to be huge for us," Pelan said. "Starting out the postseason 10-0 is huge."
Pelan made it 1-0 just two minutes into the match and doubled the advantage six minutes later. It took eight minutes to find the next one, but Scotus began to score every couple of minutes from thereon. Brezenski made it 3-0 in the 18th minute, Pelan finished off her hat trick four minutes later, Brezenski upped it to 5-0 in the 24th minute, Chohon made it 6-0 in the 26th minute, Brezenski scored back-to-back goals in the 33rd and 36th minutes and Maguire closed the half on a shot from distance in the final minute of the first half.
Maguire was near the edge of the box when she used traffic around the Lutheran High keeper as a screen and lofted an attempt through the confusion. Chohon bested that distance shot by one more than twice as long early in the second half.
"This season, we have gotten so much better from the first season until now," Pelan said. "Last year, and not having a season, we do have a lot of new people this year. We've come together as a team, we've worked really hard in practice and we're ready for the postseason."
Scotus looked to keep it going Tuesday night against Lakeview in the subdistrict final. The Shamrocks defeated the Lady Vikes in the first game of the year 2-0, were set for a rematch just a few days later but had that one canceled.
Scotus is 11-4 and sixth in the wildcard standings. The Shamrocks would likely gain entry to Saturday's district final round regardless of the result. Lakeview is 10-5 and is No. 12, meaning the Lady Vikes likely need a win to stay alive. They at least need a win to avoid dropping down far enough and playing No. 1 Skutt, No. 2 Omaha Duchesne or No. 3 Norris.
Be sure to check online (columbustelegram.com) for immediate scores and results or in Thursday's edition for a story on the match.
"We challenged them tonight to see how fast we could get the first three or four goals," coach Brezenksi said. "We just need to make sure we're possessing the ball and making our runs. That's the main thing - playing quickly, making one or two touches at the most, making a diagonal run, connecting and finishing."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.