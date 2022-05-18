Five year state wait is over for Lakeview golf

The current seniors were in the seventh grade the last time Lakeview golf made the state tournament. Sure, that's not a long time, but it all depends on perspective.

Just as this group of seniors have in every other athletic season over the past nine months, they made more history on Tuesday with a district runner-up finish and a return trip to state for the first time since 2017.

Lakeview put up a team total of 345 on Tuesday in Wayne and finished seven shots in front of the hosts for the second qualifying position. Elkhorn Mount Michael took the top spot on a combined score of 307.

Wayne beat out Bennington in a head-to-head team playoff for the final spot when the two tied at 352. But for Lakeview, the Vikings weren't too concerned about what was taking place on the course after their scorecards were in and the total revealed. They were already planning next week's trip to Scottsbluff.

Although it's been a few years, and might have raised a few eyebrows, Lakeview was anything but caught off guard by its success.

"We went up to the invite at Wayne a couple weeks ago, and several coaches said to me, 'Boy, are you in a salty district,' and I went, 'Uh oh,' but I didn't know they were talking about us also," coach Sandy Harrison said. "The boys really came through today; it was fun to watch and just tremendous."

Senior Hayden Johnston led the way with a round of 83 and earned a 10th-place medal, fellow senior Kolby Blaser was next in the lineup on an 87, sophomore Kurt Schneider tied Blaser with his own 87, junior Max Fremarek was a shot back at 88 and senior Daniel Carnes rounded it out with a 97.

It was the first time Johnston had posted the top Lakeview score and the first time he and Blaser went 1-2 in the lineup. For the most part, Lakeview had been led by Fremarek and Schneider at most meets. That the Johnston-Blaser duo was on top this time spoke volumes to Harrison about how Lakeview has grown throughout the season.

"That's all on him," Harrison said of Johnston. "He has just worked so hard and his game is so perfect right now, and I'm really proud of that kid. (When he turned in his scorecard) we knew we were in for a big day. Kolby was right behind him. They both came up with good scores that helped us along the way."

Lakeview last went to state when the blue and white was worn by the likes of Colten Remm, Ethan Paben, Caden Remm, Carter Luedtke and Elijah Mohlman. Colten Remm finished in ninth and earned a medal on a 78-75-153. Paben was two shots back from the final medal position.

Lakeview was fifth in the Class B standings on a total of 638, one shot back of Sidney in fourth and five behind York in third. Aurora won the title that year on a 605.

Mount Michael won Wednesday's district meet with four members in the top six. Junior Jacob Goertz won the tournament and led the Knights when he shot a 72 and edged teammate Trevor Gutchewski by a shot.

Lakeview will compete in the 2022 Class B Tournament in Scottsbluff starting Tuesday. Other teams in attendance include district champs Omaha Skutt Catholic, Norris and Scottsbluff. Also on the course will be Elkhorn North, Omaha Concordia, York, Minden, Ogallala and McCook. Lakeview had the seventh best total of the 12 state qualifiers. Goertz's 72 was the best of the district round.

"I've heard good things about the course (in Scottsbluff), that it's beautiful and nice to play and all that. It's about a 6 and 1/2 hour trip for us, so that'll be one thing. We'll play a practice round on Monday and compete on Tuesday and Wednesday," Harrison said. "These guys are really pumped up now."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

