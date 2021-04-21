Fleming ties for 2nd, 'Rocks 6th at York

Scotus Central Catholic junior Nolan Fleming was just three shots back of the winner and the Shamrocks were sixth out of 20 teams in last week's York Invite.

Fleming shot a 77 and tied for the runner-up spot then earned silver alone on a scorecard playoff. He, Seward's Ty Wehrs and Wahoo Neumann's Boston Pentico were just behind Aurora's Ethan Shaw.

The top 15 players were separated by just five strokes. Six players shot 78 while five others had 79.

"We took another step forward today with our performance at York. In the past, this course has been a difficult one for our kids and we always seemed to be 10-15 strokes worse as a team," coach Tyler Swanson said. "This year the boys managed the course very well, and we were able to come in with a sub 340 round. That is a huge step forward for us."

Behind Fleming on the Scotus roster was Seth VunCannon with an 80, Nicklaus Fleming shooting 83, Patrick Arndt carding a 93 and Mason Gonka putting together a 95.

Lincoln Pius X won the meet with a team total of 314 - 15 better than runner-up York. Neumann was third on a 333, Norris fourth at 335 and Seward took sixth at 337.