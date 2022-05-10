Fleming's gold leads Scotus boys to another win

Scotus Central Catholic golfer Nolan Fleming was handed his diploma on Sunday and a gold medal on Monday.

The recent Shamrock grad posted the top score among 30 golfers at Norfolk Country Club and led SCC to its fifth straight tournament win. Fleming shot a 7-over 79 and was the top player among a field that also included Battle Creek, Boone Central, Lutheran High Northeast, the Norfolk reserves, Norfolk Catholic and Wayne.

He and every member of the Scotus varsity five were in the top 10 and put together a total of 331. The Shamrocks prior four totals that also earned team championships were 325, 318, 298 and 333.

Fleming was two shots better than his younger brother Nick who had an 81 and was the runner-up. Fellow Class of 2022 grad Seth VunCannon was fourth with an 84, sophomore Mason Gonka shot 87 and was eighth and sophomore Patrick Arndt shot 88 and was 10th despite his round not figuring into the Scotus total.

Scotus will hope for similar success when it hits the course again on Monday at Fremont Golf Club for the district tournament.

"We had the chance to play a wonderful golf course that has a similar layout to what we will see at districts and state. We got off to a rough start, which I kind of expected after a long week last week," coach Brady Vancura said. "Nolan made an eight on his second hold and then was 3-over the rest of the way and played really well. The rest of the guys turned it around and hit a lot of good shots throughout the day."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.