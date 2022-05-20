Flyer girls defend 3200 title

Omaha - Humphrey St. Francis girls basketball made it all the way back to the state title game minus a certain someone who now plays in Lincoln. That certain someone was a major factor in last year's state track runner-up trophy as well. But without her services on Friday at Burke Stadium, just like basketball, the Flyers rolled right along.

For the third state meet in a row, the Humphrey Saint Francis girls won the 3200-meter relay and, of the three, posted their best time.

Freshman Anna Stricklin, junior Emma Baumgart, senior Jalyssa Hastreiter and junior Hannah Baumgart put together a gold-medal performance of 10 minutes, 2.93 seconds and were more than six seconds ahead of the runners-up from O'Neill St. Mary's.

"I like this one a lot just because we don't have Allison, who people say we rely on a lot," Hastreiter said. "This one definitely feels good."

Three of the four Flyers were part of the gold medal run last year when Allison Weidner, that certain someone, took the team to the gold with an anchor leg run of 2:24.64 and an overall time of 10:10.58. Weidner ran the anchor leg in 2019 as well, her split isn't listed on the NSAA website, but she and Hastreiter were on that team that included Tara Foltz and Sydney Engel. They started the run of three in a row on a 2019 gold medal time of 10:07.93.

Hannah brought the team around for the win this time at 2:26.43 for her split on the anchor leg. Hastreiter gave St. Francis the lead for good on a third leg time of 2:29.60. Saint Mary's led the first two and 1/2 laps when Hastreiter made up a deficit of about 50 meters.

"That was the plan," Hastreiter said. "The St. Mary's girl took off in the first 200 and I was just going to let her, did my kick at the 200 and knew I was going to pass her."

From Hannah's perspective, she would have preferred a different position for the final 800 meters. Hastreiter handed her the baton with a lead of a little more than 10 meters. Hannah maintained and extended it even if it was a little uncomfortable.

"It was actually a lot of pressure," Hannah said. "That's the one thing I didn't want to happen, us be in first and me lose it. I would rather be in third."

The Flyer 3200 gold was the only area gold of day one but several athletes earned spots into Saturday's finals and picked up other medals.

The most significant of those is Osceola junior Isaiah Zelasney, who has put himself in position to defend all his titles from last year. Zelasney qualified with the top time in the 100, 200 and 400. His 100 and 200 times were better than the ones he put up last year in both the prelims and the finals.

"I'm just happy to be out here and ready to come back tomorrow," Zelasney said. "You definitely carry (last year) over, but you try to come in like you're a new guy and not the state champion from last year."

He and three teammates will run the final event of Saturday, the 1600 relay, with the third-fastest time from the district round. He has two teammates, Xavier Blackburn and Alexx Winkelman, who won gold with him on the relay last year.

That trio plus three other Bulldogs are also hoping to repeat as Class D champions. They'll have that chance thanks to three finals for Zelasney and teammates joining him in both the 100 and 200 final and another making the 300 hurdle final.

Xavier Blackburn had the eighth-best 100 time and will score at least one team point if he maintains that position. Alexx Winkelman goes into the 400 finals with the third-best preliminary time.

Osceola scored 46 team points for the championship last year - 40 in the events Zelasney was a part of plus seventh place for Kyle Sterup in the pole vault, seventh for Winkelman in the 400 and seventh for the 3200 relay.

"We're hoping to go back-to-back," Zelasney said. "It would be outstanding to do it again with the boys."

And the Osceola boys weren't the only Bulldogs to make noise on Friday in Omaha. Pole vaulter Janna Roberts set a new personal best at 10 feet and tied for third place. Fayth Winkelman ran to the third-fastest 400 time of the prelims and will be in Saturday's final. She also had the third-best mark in the 200 prelims and will be in the final with teammate Rori Wieseman who earned the final spot into Saturday's medal round. Wieseman just missed the 100 with the ninth-best time in the prelims.

HLHF boys junior Randal Gronenthal and St. Francis senior Tanner Pfeifer will give the Telegram area half the entries in the 400 final (Zelansey and Winkelman). Gronenthal qualified second behind Zelasney at 51.25 seconds while Pfeifer was fifth at 52.80.

Pfefier also had a medal earlier in the day when he reached 6 feet in the high jump and tied for sixth place. He tripled his hardware just about two hours later when he ran the anchor of the 3200 relay and crossed the line in seventh place. Team members included Colton Weitfelt, Brock Pfeifer and Garrett Zach.

Twin River senior Jackson Strain ends his Titan career with a medal on a seventh-place run at 10:16.17 - six seconds faster than his lifetime best. Isaac Roberts of St. Edward made the 23rd best shot put toss in the boys Class D field when he landed a throw at 38 feet, 5 and 1/2 inches.

Aquinas Catholic, Clarkson/Leigh, David City, East Butler, Howells-Dodge and Shelby-Rising City athletes won a combined two medals and qualified into the finals for nine Saturday events.

The Aquinas girls 3200 relay finished third, Ava Hilger had the third-best girls 100 prelim time and John Prochaska snuck into the 300 hurdle final with the eighth-best mark.

Chloe Hanel of Clarkson/Leigh will run in a second straight 100 hurdles final. Neely Behrns and Caden Denker of David City will both run for medals twice on day two. Behrns is in the 100 and 200 girls finals while Denker made it for the boys 200 and 400.

East Butler's Camryn Kocian had the third-best girls 100 time and will look for her second straight medal in the event on Saturday. Lance Brester of Howells-Dodge took sixth in the high jump and is in the 110 high hurdle final. Liberty Baker of Shelby-Rising City made the 100 hurdle final with the second-fastest time.

Be sure to check on those athletes next week in the David City Banner-Press (Aquinas, David City, East Butler, SRC) and the Schuyler Sun (Clarkson/Leigh, Howells-Dodge).

