Flyer girls win seven gold, team title at home meet

Humphrey Saint Francis girls track and field put together an impressive day Tuesday in the friendly confines of the Foltz Complex that included seven gold medals, five events with three medals and a 188.50 point total that earned the Flyers the team trophy by more than 100 points over the runners-up.

The Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family boys weren't quite as dominant but had enough to hold off St. Francis for the top spot 121-108. The Bulldogs collected four gold, four silvers and had three medal winners in two events. The Flyers also had four gold and six silvers but had two fewer medals overall.

Twin River performances were highlighted by Emma Yrkoski collecting medals in the 100-meter hurdles, 300 hurdles, high jump and triple jump and Spencer Ramaekers winning the 100 and scoring a bronze in the 200.

The Titan girls scored 37.5 points and were sixth out of eight while the boys totaled 64 and were fourth out of nine. The HLHF girls earned two gold, two silvers and three bronze and put together 66 points for fourth place.

The St. Francis girls left their biggest mark in the middle distance through long distance races. The Flyers had three medals in the 400, 800, 1600 and 3200. They also won the mile and two-mile relay.

Juniors Emma and Hannah Baumgart took turns winning races at a quarter-mile to a mile. Emma was the 400 champ. Hannah took told in the 800 and 1600. Both were part of the 1600 and 3200 relays that took the top spot.

Emma's run of 1 minute, 7.40 seconds was just 0.10 off her best time of the season and just about a second better than teammate Emma Classen in silver. Alexis Kuchar was fourth.

Hannah won the 800 by a little more than a second over teammate Jalyssa Hastreiter. Baumgart came to the line at 2 minutes, 38.70 seconds, slightly slower than her top mark of the season. Her previous best of 2:35.80 ranks ninth in Class D according to Athletic.net. Delaney Olmer took fifth and broke three minutes for the first time this season.

Hannah broke six minutes for the first time this season and hit the line at 5:57.40 in the mile. She was a little more than two seconds better than Hastreiter. Karly Kessler was fourth. Baumgart's new personal-best is fifth in Class D, also according to Athletic.net.

Anna Stricklin won the 3200 (13:51.90), Kiley Wessel was the high jump champ (5 feet even), Shelby Gilsdorf had the top mark in the pole vault (8 feet, 6 inches) and Kelly Pfeifer was the best among 19 long jumpers (15-0.5).

The only event St. Francis didn't earn a medal for was the 100 hurdles. The Flyers had multiple medals in all the others except for the 100-meter dash and the high jump.

Randal Gronenthal in the 200 (23.50), Ashton Sims in the 800 (2:17.70), Jacob Presiter in the 1600 (5:12.53) and the 1600 relay team that included those three plus Tyson Herchenbach were the 1600 relay champs for HLHF (3:50.90). Gronenthal, Preister, Garrett Durkop, Jason Sjuts and Paxton Bertrand all earned multiple medals in individual events.

Gronenthal was also the 100 runner-up, Preister took fourth in the 800 in addition to his 1600 win, Durkop was third in the 100 hurdles and fourth in the 300 hurdles, Sjuts was the runner-up in the triple jump and shot put and Bertrand was the shot put bronze medalist and discus silver medalist.

St. Francis senior Tanner Pfeifer won the 400 by more than three seconds over teammate Eli McPhillips and reached 6 feet exactly for the high jump title.

Zach Garrett was behind his season-best in the two-mile but still more than 20 seconds ahead of the field. Garret, Pfeifer, Brock Pfeifer and Colton Weitfeld ran a season-best 9:00.90 in the two-mile relay and were more than 15 seconds ahead of the field.

Barbie Korth won an HLHF girls gold when she sprinted to 27.90 in the 200 and won by .30. She added a silver in the 100 on a new personal-best a half-second ahead of her previous. Korth picked up a third medal as the second leg of the runner-up 400 relay that included Ali Brandl, Alexandria Renninger and Emily Dohmen.

Addison Schneider hit a new personal-best of 41 feet in the shot put and won the gold by more than seven feet. She was third in the discus.

Yrkoski's medal haul came in the high jump (second) and 300 (third) and 100 hurdles (fourth). She missed out on high jump gold by two inches. Tori Cornwell also picked up three pieces of hardware with a pair of fifth-place finishes in the 100 and 200 and fourth in the long jump.

Ramaekers gold in the 100 was at a time of 10.80 seconds. That time makes him the new Class C state leader based on the standings at Athletic.net. He also won the long jump at 19 feet, 11 inches. Ryder Kleckner took the shot put title on a new best of 44 feet, 3 inches and was fourth in the discus at 113-6 - a four-foot improvement.

St. Francis is back in action on Wednesday at the Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family Invite. HLHF hosts the East Husker Conference meet prior to that o Saturday. Twin River will be back in Humphrey on Saturday as well.

Reach The Telegram sports staff via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

