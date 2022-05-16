Flyers, Bulldogs win eight district golds

Humphrey Saint Francis and Humphrey Lindsay Holy Family combined for 29 state entries and eight golds on Thursday at home in the D-3 district meet. That added up to a district championship for the Flyer girls and one for the HLHF boys in a field of 10 other programs.

The St. Francis girls head to Omaha as the reigning Class D runners-up and return five members of that team back to Burke for competition on Friday and Saturday.

St. Francis gold medals included the girls 3200 relay and girls senior Marry Rita Wegener in the pole vault, boys senior Tanner Pfeifer in the high jump and sophomore Emerson Krings in the pole vault. HLHF district champs were girls senior Addison Schneider in the shot put and boys junior Randal Gronenthal in both the 200-meter dash and the 400.

The top two in each event earn automatic qualifiers to state, the next six best across all Class D district meets in individual running events as well as long jump, triple jump, shot put and disc earn additional qualifiers to state. The relay winner plus the next seven make it in. The first two in pole vault and high jump plus any that equal or exceed the qualifying standard make it to Omaha.

The two teams had 18 auto qualifiers and 11 additional.

The St. Francis girls won the two-mile relay gold last season with three of the four team members that are back in the event this season - sophomores Hannah and Emma Baumgart and senior Jalyssa Hastreiter. That quartet was more than 30 seconds ahead of Wynot in second place on Thursday.

Wegener, who was also in Omaha last year in the pole vault, will make another run at state hardware thanks to a win at home on a mark of 8 feet, 6 inches. She tied with fellow senior, and teammate, Shelby Gilsdorf but cleared 8-6 on fewer attempts and won the gold.

Tanner Pfeifer was the high jump bronze medalist at 5-11 at state last spring. He heads back to Omaha as the district champ on a personal best bark of 6-1. He took the district gold by three inches.

Krings was the boys pole vault champion when he won a tiebreaker at 10 feet against Bloomfield's Hudson Barger. That, too, was a personal best.

Schneider landed her best shot put toss at a PR of 38 feet, 10 inches and won gold by improving her previous top mark by more than a foot. Gronenthal's 200 time of 22.96 second was his best of the year by almost a second and gave him the win by .47. He hit the line at 50.77 in the 400 and won the title by more than a second.

The St. Francis girls won a total of 20 medals and were well ahead of Wausa in second place, 103 points to 75. Silvers went to Anna Stricklin in the 3200, Hannah Baumgart in the 800 and 1600 and Kiley Wessel in the high jump.

Kaylee Stricklin in the shot put and Hastreiter in the 1600 won bronze.

The Flyer boys had 11 total medals and were sixth in the team standings with 55 points. Pfeifer was also second in the 800 and third in 400 and qualified both for state. The boys 3200 relay was third but also made it in. Team members include Pfeifer, Garrett Zach, Colton Weitfeld and Brock Pfeifer.

The HLHF girls earned nine total district medals and had a silver and four bronze in addition to Schneider's gold. Barbie Korth was the runner-up in the 200 and third in the 100 and will compete in both at state. Third also went to Schneider in the discus and Paige Beller in the high jump. Those two will be in Omaha.

The Bulldog boys won 16 total medals on their way to a district title. In addition to Gronenthal, the 400 relay team that has him, Ayden Veik, Seth Wiese and Ashton Sims won by nearly a second and will take gold to Burke. Sims in the 100 and Paxton Bertrand in both the shot put and discus earned silver. Wiese in the 100, Sims in the 800, Jacob Preister in the 1600, Jason Sjuts in the triple jump and Dawson Freudenburg in the shot put all earned bronze.

