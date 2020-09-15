Flyr and Larson sixth at East tourney

Columbus High tennis had a high finish of sixth by its second doubles team and was 10th on Monday at the Lincoln East Tennis Invite.
The second doubles pairing of Colin Flyr and Alex Larson went 2-2 during the preliminary round then dropped a match to a team from Lincoln Southeast in the championship round for a sixth-place medal.
The Discoverers were 10th in first singles results, ninth in first doubles and ninth in second singles.
Ten teams - Columbus, Norfolk, Kearney, Elkhorn South, Lincoln East, Lincoln Christian, Lincoln Pius X, York, Lincoln Southeast and Lincoln North Star - were separated into two pools and played round robin matches. The results of those matches determined the first, third, fifth, seventh and ninth-place matches that put teams from opposite pools against each other.
Columbus was led by sophomore Ted Fehringer in first singles, senior Landen Hastreiter and sophomore Bohden Jedlicka in first doubles and freshman Frank Fehringer in second singles.
CHS was 10 team points behind Lincoln Christian in ninth. The Crusaders had an eighth-place finish and three ninth-place showings.
"We did not have a strong showing today but learned a lot about where we are at this point in the season," coach Scott Bethune said. "We will continue to work on our weaknesses and look to improve at our next competition."
Flyr and Larson put together pool play results that included an 8-1 win and 8-0, 8-4 and 8-4 losses. That matched them up with Cooper Woods and Sam Weyeneth of Pius who were 2-3.
Fehringer in first singles suffered four losses in pool play then dropped an 8-0 decision to senior Ben Ingracia from Lincoln Christian.
Hastreiter and Jedlicka won a 9-8 tiebreaker in the opening round of pool play but then dropped the next three and were beaten 8-3 in the ninth-place match by a team from Lincoln Christian.
Frank Fehringer in second singles opened with an 8-0 win but then lost three straight by that same score. He fell 8-1 to senior Eric Yim of York in the ninth-place match.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!