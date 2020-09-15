Flyr and Larson sixth at East tourney

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Columbus High tennis had a high finish of sixth by its second doubles team and was 10th on Monday at the Lincoln East Tennis Invite.

The second doubles pairing of Colin Flyr and Alex Larson went 2-2 during the preliminary round then dropped a match to a team from Lincoln Southeast in the championship round for a sixth-place medal.

The Discoverers were 10th in first singles results, ninth in first doubles and ninth in second singles.

Ten teams - Columbus, Norfolk, Kearney, Elkhorn South, Lincoln East, Lincoln Christian, Lincoln Pius X, York, Lincoln Southeast and Lincoln North Star - were separated into two pools and played round robin matches. The results of those matches determined the first, third, fifth, seventh and ninth-place matches that put teams from opposite pools against each other.

Columbus was led by sophomore Ted Fehringer in first singles, senior Landen Hastreiter and sophomore Bohden Jedlicka in first doubles and freshman Frank Fehringer in second singles.

CHS was 10 team points behind Lincoln Christian in ninth. The Crusaders had an eighth-place finish and three ninth-place showings.