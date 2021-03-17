Follow the NCAA men's tournament with this bracket

Tags
I'm not allowed to root, and for the most part, I've done a fairly good job perfecting my poker face when it comes to the athletes and coaches…
LINCOLN - Those watching at home probably thought they were in trouble. Bulldog fans in attendance knew otherwise.
LINCOLN - Saint Francis boys basketball had every excuse available for Friday morning's Class D-2 third-place game at Lincoln North Star High …
After 23 seasons and seven trips to the state tournament, Columbus High girls basketball coach Dave Licari is stepping down from his position.…
LINCOLN - Few might have expected that a Thursday night game the second week of the season was an early preview of the Class D-1 state championship.
LINCOLN - Jacob and Jason Sjuts might have had already had quite a bit of chemistry after spending the past three years together as starters f…
LINCOLN - The Sacred Heart defense did it to the Saint Francis boys again. Although not to the extent of 12 months earlier, Falls City Sacred …
LINCOLN - The Osceola boys never quite found a comfort zone in Wednesday's first round of the Class D-2 state tournament and fell victim to a …
LINCOLN - Not much was going right for the Humphrey Saint Francis boys on Wednesday at the state tournament. The Flyers were 1 for 5 around in…
