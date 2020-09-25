0-4 Links offer challenge in talented roster

An 0-5 Lincoln High team will take the field at Pawnee Park on Friday night looking to ruin Columbus High's Homecoming festivities.
The record says 0-4, but while the goal of every football program is to schedule Homecoming around an easy win, head coach Craig Williams said his group won't be taking the Links lightly.
A roster that features several large athletes makes Lincoln High an imposing group stepping off the bus. If those players can put it all together, the Links can be a formidable opponent.
"You're going to see guys on the field that look the part. They have 6-5 linebackers out there that are 250 pounds that are athletic as heck. You've got to be ready to go," Williams said. "Our guys have noticed."
Lincoln High opened the season with a 36-19 loss to the same Lincoln North Star team that defeated Columbus 24-19, dropped a 34-7 result to No. 8 Gretna, lost 12-7 to Lincoln Pius X and fell 32-15 to Bellevue East.
If there has been a common theme among a winless first month of play its been turnovers. Lincoln High has committed nine turnovers on the season - three in each game other than the loss to Pius. The Links have thrown five interceptions and given away four fumbles.
That has led to some deceiving numbers defensively. Although Lincoln High is allowing more than 28 points per game, much of that has to do with the offense putting the defense in precarious situations.
When not backed up or facing a change of possession in plus territory, the defense has made plays.
Offensively, even turnovers aside, it's been a struggle. Lincoln High is averaging less than 4 yards per carry on 148 attempts and completing less than 30% of passes on 55 throws.
Adonis Hutchinson has averaged 4.6 yards per carry but no other player that has 10 or more carries averages over four.
Lincoln High's system sets up in a shotgun, one-back, wingback set that has the quarterback turning completely around after the snap for a handful in an attempt to hide the ball.
"You've got to stay disciplined on it, stay home on the quarterback because he's got a couple of long touchdown runs," Williams said. "But they're running back, he's a tough-nosed kid and does a great job of cutting the ball back."
The front features a 6-4, 315-pound tackle and a 300-pound center. Williams said quickness will be the key in combating that size.
"We're not going through them," he said.
Columbus last played Lincoln High in 2011 - a 30-3 win for the Discoverers. CHS has won five in a row in the series dating back to a 16-0 Lincoln High win in 2004.
"We need to force turnovers to stop some of those drives because they're going to hit a couple plays, some mid-range plays on us," Williams said. "They'll get a couple first downs. They're good enough offensively to grind out some first downs. We just need to be able to force that turnover, deflate them and keep some hope away."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
