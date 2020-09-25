0-4 Links offer challenge in talented roster

When not backed up or facing a change of possession in plus territory, the defense has made plays.

Offensively, even turnovers aside, it's been a struggle. Lincoln High is averaging less than 4 yards per carry on 148 attempts and completing less than 30% of passes on 55 throws.

Adonis Hutchinson has averaged 4.6 yards per carry but no other player that has 10 or more carries averages over four.

Lincoln High's system sets up in a shotgun, one-back, wingback set that has the quarterback turning completely around after the snap for a handful in an attempt to hide the ball.

"You've got to stay disciplined on it, stay home on the quarterback because he's got a couple of long touchdown runs," Williams said. "But they're running back, he's a tough-nosed kid and does a great job of cutting the ball back."

The front features a 6-4, 315-pound tackle and a 300-pound center. Williams said quickness will be the key in combating that size.

"We're not going through them," he said.

Columbus last played Lincoln High in 2011 - a 30-3 win for the Discoverers. CHS has won five in a row in the series dating back to a 16-0 Lincoln High win in 2004.