11 Vikes chosen for All-District

Six weeks ago, Lakeview was in the midst of a five-game losing streak and searching for answers. Over the final three games of the season, those answers began to surface. Lakeview ended the season with three wins in a row, finished 4-5 and capped the year with a win over rival Scotus.
The Vikings look ahead to 2021 and a continuation of the momentum built over the final third of the schedule. That's a very real possibility after the release of the C-1 4 All-District team and 11 Lakeview players on the list. Nine of those will be back on the roster next year.
The First Team All-District offensive squad included wide receiver Adam Van Cleave and center Eli Osten. The First Team All-District defensive squad has defensive linemen Jaeden Jenkinson and Zach Anderson, linebacker Logan Jaixen and defensive back Cooper Tessendorf.
Lakeview Honorable Mention choices were quarterback Kolby Blaser, running back Austen Smith, wide receiver Mason Viergutz, linebacker Jorge Garcia and kicker Mason Klug.
All but Jaixen and Smith will return next fall.
West Point-Beemer led the five district teams with 12 overall selections - four on offense and defense and four honorable mentions.
"We were peaking at the right time. We hit rock bottom this year against Central City and started to work our way back into a rhythm against West Point," coach Kurt Frenzen said. "Even though the score against West Point wasn't even close to what we would want we saw some signs of life in that game. Then we started to get healthy again and play the type of football that we thought we could play at the beginning of the season. It was a fun last three weeks of the season."
Van Cleave is perhaps the headliner of the group. The junior was the most consistent offensive weapon. He carried the ball 59 times for 402 yards and scored five touchdowns. Through the air, he caught 44 passes for 647 yards and five more touchdowns. His 1,049 total offensive production led the team. In special teams, Van Cleave returned four kicks 118 yards and scored on a kickoff return touchdown.
Osten started the year as a guard before moving the center during preparations for West Point-Beemer. In that newly formed offensive line, Osten and his teammates cleared a path for a rushing attack that averaged over 246 yards per game the last four games and racked up 374 against Scotus.
"Eli was the anchor of the offensive line. He is as versatile as any linemen we have had here," Frenzen said.
Up front on defense, Jenkinson was second on the team with 50 tackles and recovered a fumble while Anderson had 24 total tackles. Jaixen made 38 total stops at his linebacker position. Tessendorf had 18, an interception and a fumble recovery in abbreviated work after missing several games in the middle of the season.
"Jaeden provided a tremendous spark for our defense. He was a leader through his physical play and played with great emotion in every game," Frenzen said. "Zach Anderson may have been one of our most improved players in the line from the beginning of the season until the end.
"Logan is a player who put tremendous effort into our football program and played his best football of the year down the stretch for us. Cooper was a huge impact player for us in district play. It is amazing to think of what he did in district play coming off missing four games with a broken foot."
Blaser completed 53% of his passes for 1,081 yards seven touchdowns and six interceptions. On the ground, he picked up 110 yards and five more scores.
Smit rushed for 477 yards and seven touchdowns, Viergutz caught 19 passes for 305 yards and two scores and Klug was 1 of 2 on field goals and 39 of 31 on extra points. Defensively, Garcia made 38 tackles.
"Bringing back nine starters on defense and 10 on offense is exciting, but we will only go as far as our work ethic takes us," Frenzen said. "If we want to play in November next year, we must work hard in the weight room, work on our leadership ability and compete at a high level the rest of the year in all other sports."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
