11 Vikes chosen for All-District

Six weeks ago, Lakeview was in the midst of a five-game losing streak and searching for answers. Over the final three games of the season, those answers began to surface. Lakeview ended the season with three wins in a row, finished 4-5 and capped the year with a win over rival Scotus.

The Vikings look ahead to 2021 and a continuation of the momentum built over the final third of the schedule. That's a very real possibility after the release of the C-1 4 All-District team and 11 Lakeview players on the list. Nine of those will be back on the roster next year.

The First Team All-District offensive squad included wide receiver Adam Van Cleave and center Eli Osten. The First Team All-District defensive squad has defensive linemen Jaeden Jenkinson and Zach Anderson, linebacker Logan Jaixen and defensive back Cooper Tessendorf.

Lakeview Honorable Mention choices were quarterback Kolby Blaser, running back Austen Smith, wide receiver Mason Viergutz, linebacker Jorge Garcia and kicker Mason Klug.

All but Jaixen and Smith will return next fall.

West Point-Beemer led the five district teams with 12 overall selections - four on offense and defense and four honorable mentions.