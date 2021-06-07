45 strong, all week long

KEARNEY - Those who tuned into the Shrine Bowl on Saturday night only saw part of the story that was a 10-3 win for the North Team at Cope Stadium.
Yes, the North used a relentless defensive line, tough linebackers and a skilled secondary to control the contest for 48 minutes. And granted, there's a lot of good dudes out there.
But a win for the side coached by Lakeview's Kurt Frenzen and with a roster that included his Viking fullback, Austen Smith, and Columbus High safety Trey Kobza, wasn't just a collection of talent that knows how to make plays.
Through six days of living together on the same floor of a UNK residence hall, eating together, practice time, meetings, film study and other events, the North Team found a common bond that appeared to be the difference on day seven.
There were also just enough instances of disrespect, perceived or otherwise, from the South that made all that time together not just mentally beneficial as a team but emotionally charged as well. Those emotions simmered all week then exploded on Saturday in a performance and experience no one involved will ever forget.
"It’s a lot of work, it really is, but with that being said, in that short amount of time it’s amazing what kind of bonds kids can make with each other, and our guys did that this week," Frenzen said. "I couldn’t be more happy for them. I was very pleased to see them finish off this win in a tough fashion like they did."
Frenzen scripted the first drive of the game perfectly. After winning the coin toss and taking the ball, the North marched 60 yards in just under three minutes and capped off the drive on a 1-yard touchdown dive by Blair's Dexter Larsen. Waverly's Zane Schawang made a 27-yard catch and run that set up the score, and Kobza came in to snap for the extra point to Aquinas Catholic holder Kyle Napier. Ord's Kelen Meyer knocked it through for a 7-0 lead.
That's the way it stayed until the third quarter.
The South went on a nine-play drive that had it at the North 13 on the next possession but was turned away when Millard North's Jimmy Quaintance intercepted a pass in the end zone.
The rest of the first half consisted of five punts and a missed field goal by the North from 57 yards out.
A fourth-down stop on the South 45 eventually led to a Meyer 31-yard field goal for a 10-0 lead with 1:49 left in the third.
South quarterback Cole Payton escaped for a 74-yard run at the start of the fourth quarter that led to a field goal and a 10-3 score with 9:22 to play. The North forced another punt and came up with another stop on fourth down before wasting all but the final 12 seconds. Two more stops gave the North the win and the type of celebration that typically comes with a championship, not an all-star game.
"It was a good team defensive game, and we were really close to a shutout; that would have been awesome," Frenzen said. "And offensively, we made plays when we needed them, but we left some points out on the field."
Those points left out on the field amount to at least two more field goals and a touchdown.
North had its second drive stalled by a holding call after picking up three first downs and penetrating into South territory at the 34. Quarterback Kale Bird took a 16-yard sack at the start of the third drive that essentially ended hopes for anything but a punt. Another hold brought a drive midway through the second quarter to a stop after two first downs.
In the second half, the North failed on a fourth-and-2 from the South 37 and went three-and-out twice.
But for as many squandered opportunities as there were on that side of the ball, the defense was more than dictating the terms on the other.
The South roster featured Payton, the state championship quarterback from Omaha Westside who was named Gatorade Player of the Year, his right tackle, Cade Haberman, who's committed to Northern Illinois, and Omaha Skutt Catholic running back Sam Scott, a Wyoming signee.
But while the South had the names and looked like the favorite on paper, the North rallied around that expectation. And there were little things, like when the South ran ahead of the North after one event to load its team bus first and exit the parking lot first. There was also an incident at lunch when the South indicated it had to get its team through the line first because of an upcoming practice. The North was sent back upstairs at Randall Residence Hall and had to wait its turn.
After Frenzen won a go-kart race thanks to a big assist by the rest of the coaching staff at an even Thursday night, the two teams were inches away shouting back and forth, one side hollering 'Northside' while the other chanted 'Southside'.
It was shaping up to be much more than an exhibition.
An impassioned speech by Frenzen in the locker room not fit for public consumption collected all of that emotion into one powder keg that was ready to explode.
"They had a couple of big-name guys that didn’t scare us at all," Austen Smith said. "The South Team was kind of talking (Payton) up saying we weren’t going to tackle him. But our saying was “45 strong all week long” and we stayed 45 strong all week long, and we took a W home."
Quaintance was named the Defensive MVP thanks to forcing the lone turnover. Bird took home Offensive MVP honors for guiding the North offense. A big thank you also went out to the North defensive line from Frenzen. Lincoln High's Isaac Montgomery harassed Payton all night and got home on three occasions for sacks.
"The big difference why we won that game is because we came together as a team," Kobza said. "We weren’t playing for ourselves; we were playing for the team and for coach Frenzen."
The scene afterward was unforgettable. The North came together for a team photo and called for its honorary team captain to join in.
One of the two honorary co-captains was a little girl from Council Bluffs, Iowa; named Olivia. Olivia was born with a form of cerebral palsy that causes her brain to generate too much fluid. She lives with a permanent tube in her body that allows that fluid to drain near her belly button. She has had difficulty walking and running and doing most normal things normally all her life.
She was part of the banquet on Friday, all the festivities on Saturday and was at midfield for the coin toss before the game. Once the North won and gathered to mark the moment, Olivia's presence was requested. She bounded into the middle of the 45-member, six-coach group and held up her finger for a No. 1 like her temporary teammates.
That moment, perhaps better than any other, brought it all home.
"It really opened my eyes. There were a lot of things I wasn’t even aware of," Kobza said. "Great game; exactly how I’d want to go out. Well, maybe not exactly, but we won the game. It’s awesome."
