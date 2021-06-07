45 strong, all week long

"It was a good team defensive game, and we were really close to a shutout; that would have been awesome," Frenzen said. "And offensively, we made plays when we needed them, but we left some points out on the field."

Those points left out on the field amount to at least two more field goals and a touchdown.

North had its second drive stalled by a holding call after picking up three first downs and penetrating into South territory at the 34. Quarterback Kale Bird took a 16-yard sack at the start of the third drive that essentially ended hopes for anything but a punt. Another hold brought a drive midway through the second quarter to a stop after two first downs.

In the second half, the North failed on a fourth-and-2 from the South 37 and went three-and-out twice.

But for as many squandered opportunities as there were on that side of the ball, the defense was more than dictating the terms on the other.

The South roster featured Payton, the state championship quarterback from Omaha Westside who was named Gatorade Player of the Year, his right tackle, Cade Haberman, who's committed to Northern Illinois, and Omaha Skutt Catholic running back Sam Scott, a Wyoming signee.