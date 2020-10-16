A lightbulb moment for Lakeview

"We've worked hard on that his week," Frenzen said. "We've had some issues, practicewise, giving our ones a great look. So, we've tried to adjust some things and tried some new things so our DB's are getting into the run fit.

"...We've been experimenting as much as we can and trying to get all our guys looks at all 11 positions. I thought it went well; we looked sharp."

On the other side of the ball, Lakeview's offense was as good as ever in the North Bend win. It started to come together in the West Point-Beemer loss when another alteration to the offensive line produced 122 yards rushing. Lakeview had struggled to find much ground success during the four losses before West Point-Beemer. Then with the return of Cooper Tessendorf from injury and the addition of receiver Adam Van Cleave into the running attack, the Vikings averaged a little over four yards per carry.

With Austen Smith now also back from injury, his size and speed adds a new element to an offense that seems to have identified the right mix up front.

"Now all of a sudden we're going from one or two guys who have to get the carries to now we have depth again," Frenzen said.

Lakeview and Schuyler kick off at 7 p.m. A Viking win would give Frenzen the 100th of his career.