A lightbulb moment for Lakeview

The 'here we go again' attitude was locked and loaded for last week's Lakeview football game at North Bend.
In the midst of a five-game losing streak in which several games were out of hand before halftime, the Vikings faced a 14-0 deficit to the Tigers when they lined up for a kickoff.
Then a funny thing happened. As much as coach Kurt Frenzen and his staff could simplify the approach, remind players of their responsibilities or urge the team to stick with it, it was going to take a player making a play for those messages to get across.
If it could be a younger player, all the better.
Then, sophomore Turner Halvorsen took fate into his own hands. He came forward on a North Bend onside kick attempt and fielded the bouncing ball before it had gone 10 yards. It's not the best way to execute a surprise response - and one that Frenzen was admittedly saying 'No' to in his head - but all's well that ends well. Halvorsen snagged the ball and went past the North Bend coverage until for the first Lakeview touchdown. The Vikings went on to score 35 of the next 42 points following the play and end a month-plus of futility.
"We had guys that weren't sitting back and waiting for something bad to happen; we had guys that were ready to make something good happen, and it started, obviously, with Turner Halvorsen," Frenzen said. "'You know, enough is enough, and we've got to do something about this type of mentality.' That started it, and it kind of steamrolled from there."
Lakeview tied the game 21-21 by halftime and scored 21 unanswered in the second half. The Vikings found something in the run game for the first time in weeks and there was belief again.
That belief is something Frenzen wants the team can hold onto in the final two weeks of the season. Schuyler is at Lakeview Stadium on Friday for a district matchup. Next week is the crosstown rivalry with Scotus to end the schedule.
Lakeview is unlikely to qualify for the postseason even if it can finish 4-5. But regardless of what happens in the future, the present seems to be a return to the type of team Frenzen envisioned in fall camp.
"Honestly, maybe an underclassman making that play helped as much as anything," Frenzen said. "Because we've had the Jaeden Jenkinson's, the Eli Osten's and established players like that make plays like that at times. Maybe we didn't rally around it as much as we should have. The other night, we had a guy who was maybe still trying to find his way, make a play, get something done and the other guys on that level looked around and maybe said, 'Well, we can do that, too.'"
Opportunities to make plays should be abundant against a 1-6 Schuyler team. The Warriors fell behind 41-0 last week and have suffered four straight losses by at least four touchdowns after a 14-6 win over Douglas County West.
The main concern with the Warriors is quarterback Dennis Martinez. Though his offense rarely provides enough rhythm to sustain drives and put together consecutive gains, he excels when things break down.
"We've worked hard on that his week," Frenzen said. "We've had some issues, practicewise, giving our ones a great look. So, we've tried to adjust some things and tried some new things so our DB's are getting into the run fit.
"...We've been experimenting as much as we can and trying to get all our guys looks at all 11 positions. I thought it went well; we looked sharp."
On the other side of the ball, Lakeview's offense was as good as ever in the North Bend win. It started to come together in the West Point-Beemer loss when another alteration to the offensive line produced 122 yards rushing. Lakeview had struggled to find much ground success during the four losses before West Point-Beemer. Then with the return of Cooper Tessendorf from injury and the addition of receiver Adam Van Cleave into the running attack, the Vikings averaged a little over four yards per carry.
With Austen Smith now also back from injury, his size and speed adds a new element to an offense that seems to have identified the right mix up front.
"Now all of a sudden we're going from one or two guys who have to get the carries to now we have depth again," Frenzen said.
Lakeview and Schuyler kick off at 7 p.m. A Viking win would give Frenzen the 100th of his career.
"We've got some kids now that are starting to come into their own and fill those roles that we need," he said. "It's good to see those younger guys like that step up and say, 'Hey we can do this.'"
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
