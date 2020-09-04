A trip to the river allowed Smith to move past emotional injury

Austen Smith's mom came down the stairs last summer to tell him the bad news. The injury he suffered at wrestling camp was as bad as it seemed - a torn labrum and season-ending surgery.
Of course, he had tried to prepare himself for every potential outcome since his arm had a tingling, numb sensation just a few days earlier. But preparing for the worst and actually receiving the worst are very different things.
He raced out of the house, hopped on the four-wheeler and went down to the river. There, along the banks of the Loup, he worked it all out. The emotions and the tears were flowing. In order to move on, he had to confront what was about to happen the next several months.
"I just took off right away on the four-wheeler and I sat on the sandbank and I sobbed for a little bit and just let all the emotions out," Smith said. "I came back at dark and mom asked, 'Is everything OK?' and I said, 'Yeah, I'm fine. I got rid of all the things I needed to. I stayed positive after that and it worked out."
Austen Smith would have been an important part of the Lakeview football team in 2019. The roster had talent, but it was mostly young talent. Young talent can often be inconsistent. There were glimpses of what the Vikings could with a full arsenal, but the offense devolved into a one-man show and became predictable.
Smith, at 5-11" and 200 pounds last fall, and the second-fastest player on a team with above-average speed, would have brought another dynamic to the offense and would have been a key stopper on defense.
Instead, he spent all of his junior year on the sidelines watching and wondering what could have been. Lakeview played five straight ranked teams after staring 3-0, lost them all and missed out on the playoffs for a second straight year.
Smith may have only been a minimal factor against the likes of Wahoo and Pierce. Against Wayne and Neumann he might have turned the tide.
Regardless, he didn't sulk. Although it was still difficult to be a part of the team while not being a part of the team, Smith was there every step of the way when many might have remained in the shadows and had a pity party.
"He could have very easily went and hung out and did whatever. But he came to practice every single day and was as much as a leader as anyone we had out here last year," coach Kurt Frenzen said. "He was the first guy to help out grabbing equipment or whatever else needed to be done out here."
Smith was given a timetable of 12 weeks for physical therapy to try and get him ready for wrestling season. He and athletic trainer Mike Sloup met at the beginning and went over a packet of training that was thick enough that it was intimidating at first. But, once he and Sloup made an attack plan, Smith went to work and completed it in about six weeks.
He had a target date of returning for wrestling season two weeks after Christmas. Smith returned a week before Christmas, put together a 22-10 season and qualified for the state tournament.
"I felt like, when I got my surgery, I felt like I was at the bottom of the barrel," Smith said. "I couldn't play; I couldn't do any sports. So, I was like, 'Well, it can only go up from here.'"
Would he have rather played? Of course, but it's undeniable that Smith came through the experience a different person on the other side.
That trip to the river was on his mind last Friday when Smith and the Vikings were in Omaha to face Boys Town. As he warmed up then took the first handoff of the game, images of the river flowing by the banks as tears rolled down his cheeks were flashing through his mind.
They were quickly gone, and so was he, several times. Smith rushed for 153 yards on 14 carries, an average of 10.9 yards per carry, scored four times and recovered a fumble and ran it in as well. His touchdown runs were two yards, 10 yards, 45, and 31.
"Man, it was fun," he said. "As soon as I got the first play, it was like I was alive again; I was on fire. I just kept running hard and physical, and plays kept breaking open. I had really great blocks, and my teammates were playing great as a team; it was just a really fun time."
Smith and Lakeview hope for more of that on Friday as No. 2 Pierce comes to town. The Vikings face another slate that includes four ranked teams starting with the Bluejays. It's another tough voyage, but this time the Vikings are sailing with a full boat.
Lakeview and Pierce kick off at 7 p.m. Friday at Lakeview.
"The biggest thing for us is, last year we had to play some guys that weren't necessarily fit for that position, so, we were a little undersized. He's tough and hard-nosed in everything we ask him to do. It's nice to have that guy who fits in really well into that spot," Frenzen said. "That's probably about the biggest thing, he's made for that spot physically and mentally. To have that type of guy on our team is awesome for us."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
