A trip to the river allowed Smith to move past emotional injury

Smith, at 5-11" and 200 pounds last fall, and the second-fastest player on a team with above-average speed, would have brought another dynamic to the offense and would have been a key stopper on defense.

Instead, he spent all of his junior year on the sidelines watching and wondering what could have been. Lakeview played five straight ranked teams after staring 3-0, lost them all and missed out on the playoffs for a second straight year.

Smith may have only been a minimal factor against the likes of Wahoo and Pierce. Against Wayne and Neumann he might have turned the tide.

Regardless, he didn't sulk. Although it was still difficult to be a part of the team while not being a part of the team, Smith was there every step of the way when many might have remained in the shadows and had a pity party.

"He could have very easily went and hung out and did whatever. But he came to practice every single day and was as much as a leader as anyone we had out here last year," coach Kurt Frenzen said. "He was the first guy to help out grabbing equipment or whatever else needed to be done out here."