A way forward for OPS football

Also, if the NSAA keeps the status quo on wild cards, districts, playoffs and replacement-game policy, let me be the first to congratulate Southwest and Papillion-La Vista South for being the first two teams to qualify for the Class A playoffs this season.

With three OPS schools out of the equation, the Silver Hawks and Titans are the only two teams left in the A-3 district. In Class A, the top two teams in each of the six districts and four wild cards advance to the 16-team playoffs.

With possibly 44 replacement games on top of the likely starts and stops some teams will have during the season because of the virus, it’s probably best this season to scrap the wild-card system, add a round to the Class A playoffs, let everyone in and have the 31 Class A coaches vote to determine the seedings.

And by everyone, that also means the seven OPS schools.

If those schools can start football practice Oct. 17, this season is doable by reverting back to the old playoff schedule used in the past. By adding a round, Class A could go to the Wednesday-Monday-Saturday-Friday format that the NSAA used for many years before eventually going with the Friday-Friday-Friday slate now used in the playoffs.