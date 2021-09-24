Absent Cielocha, Scotus finds a way

Senior Devon Borchers came through the West Point-Beemer line and got a hand on a Cadet put that swirled out of bounds at the 20 with 11:07 left in the fourth quarter. Scotus was in the end zone four plays later when senior Zane Beiermann took a carry around the left side, broke a tackle at the line of scrimmage and went 9 yards to make it 6-6. The backup kicker came in for the PAT but came up short of clearing the crossbar.

West Point-Beemer couldn't handle the ensuing kickoff and had to jump on it at the 4. The Cadets picked up 8 on third-and-10 then sent the offense back out there for fourth. Earlier in the game, the offense and quarterback Riley Penrose came out in a similar situation but used the quick kick rather than risk a stop. This time, he took the snap and tried for the first. Henry Ramaekers, Jack Faust and Chance Bailey corralled him before the line to gain and set the offense up at the 14. This time it took three plays and Scotus suddenly had the lead with 6:55 to play.

Devon Borchers busted through the right side and scored from 6 yards out. Back up kicker Carson Czarnick was true on his attempt the second time around and it was 13-6 Shamrocks.