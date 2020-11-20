Adrift at one point, Vikings righted the ship

A tale of two seasons? Try three, maybe more. The amount of adversity Lakeview football encountered during the 2020 season was more than enough to fill a couple years of bad breaks let alone barely two months of competition.
Seemingly every week, coach Kurt Frenzen returned to his office dealing with either injuries, restructuring the offensive line, players who weren't quite getting it, and in most cases, all three at once.
Yet, the Vikings eventually found their way out of choppy waters and set a new course. That new heading included wins in the final three contests and an especially satisfying one over rival Scotus Central Catholic.
The lessons learned along the way weren't the most enjoyable to endure. But, through it, all the Vikings remained steadfast and continued to row in unison as chaos unfolded around them.
"When we had everyone and we had the offensive line figured out, you saw what kind of team we could be," Frenzen said. "And, let's be honest, if there was any way we could have snuck into the playoffs, we would have been a tough out for teams. I fully and firmly believe that us at our best this year would have been a tough team in the playoffs."
Lakeview opened fall camp optimistic about its chances to win the district and earn a trip to the playoffs. Following back-to-back years of hanging up the pads after the final game on the schedule, an infusion of young talent a year older, faster and stronger set the Vikings up with their most potent offense in years.
Junior receiver Adam Van Cleave was setting all sorts of school records in offseason speed training. Senior Austen Smith, though bigger and heavier as a fullback, was right behind him in those marks. Cooper Tessendorf was set to play a bigger role after showing his abilities as a punishing runner his sophomore year. Quarterback Kolby Blaser looked the part all summer on the baseball diamond where he hit over .500 despite missing the two previous summer seasons with knee injuries. Eli Osten and Jaeden Jenkinson had grown physically and mentally at the line of scrimmage.
The offense had it all - speed, athleticism and power. With those same athletes on the defensive side of the ball, Lakeview was confident the leadership of six known playmakers would influence others to find their way quickly.
It was all on full display in the opener at Boys Town when Lakeview rolled over the Cowboys 62-0 and piled up 468 yards of offense. Smith gained 153 of that on his own on 14 carries. Van Cleave had 131 of it on four catches. Blaser was 7 of 10 throwing with a touchdown, Tessendorf averaged 5.2 per carry with a score, Jenkinson and Osten led an offensive line that generated 317 rushing yards and Jenkinson had five tackles on defense.
Granted, it was an opponent that went 2-5, but Lakeview took care of business and did so resoundingly.
Even a loss the next week to 2019 state runner-up, Pierce wasn't enough to deter thoughts of a deep run into November. Though the Bluejays built a three-touchdown halftime lead and won 41-21, the coaching staff repeated over and over in the postgame conversation the team was close to a breakthrough against the upper echelon of C-1.
"When we played really good football, we could hang with anybody," Frenzen said. "It was just doing some of the things right that needed to be done - taking care of the football, not making mental mistakes, finding the right mix up front in the offensive line."
Lakeview had opportunities to prove that opinion the following week in a game at 2019 semifinalist Wayne and had a road contest at unbeaten Lincoln Christian the week after.
Following two close losses in those games, Central City quarterback Kale Jensen carved up the Lakeview defense for 346 yards and five touchdown passes and West Point-Beemer racked up 542 yards of offense, 471 on the ground, in a 55-20 blowout loss.
Suddenly, Lakeview was in the midst of a second five-game losing skid for the second year in a row. The Vikings were out of playoff contention and spiraling out of control.
Tessendorf and Smith had been lost to injury and the offensive line around Jenkinson and Osten couldn't find any consistency. During the losing skid, Lakeview rushed for concerningly low totals of 42 yards, 44, 130, 72 and 122.
"You're definitely going from what you thought your offensive identity was going to be at the start of the season to a unit that's almost unrecognizable," Frenzen said. "Then when you're making constant adjustments to the offensive line, those things all combined into us having some bumps and bruises."
Trouble up front had more to do with experience than health. Whereas Lakeview was bigger and more seasoned up front in 2018 and 2019, and had fewer playmakers and veterans in the skill positions, that switched in 2020. Growing pains ensued and led to an almost weekly shuffling of tackles, guards and centers.
Although Lakeview lost to West Point-Beemer by 35, it was the offense's most productive performance of the losing skid. The Vikings forced the Cadets out of their regular defense and averaged over four yards per carry.
It seemed positions up front were finally solidified. Then Tessendorf returned after three weeks on the sideline with a broken foot, Smith was back after an injury in the Lincoln Christian game and Lakeview looked closer to what it had envisioned for itself.
"Just finding the right mix of players, who needs to be in and who needs to rotate in, the things we were able to get done on the offensive line was a big determining factor in getting it turned around," Frenzen said. "Credit the kids for that, sticking with it and finding a way to get it done."
Lakeview trailed North Bend 14-0 in Week 7 when Frenzen took an early timeout and pleaded with his defense to toughen up and make a play. That play came, but it was on special teams from sophomore Turner Halvorsen. He scooped up an onside kick and went the other way for a touchdown.
That spark lit a Viking flame that remained burning the rest of the season. Lakeview tied up 21-21 by half and shut out North Bend in the final 24 minutes for a 42-21 win, swamped Schuyler 62-0 with 311 rush yards and ran past the 'Rocks 28-20 with 374 yards on the ground.
The playoffs never came and the final record made it back-to-back losing seasons for the first time in five years. It's a season that will likely fade into obscurity considering the success of the past 20 years. But for those involved, it was a chance to grow together through thick and thin. While outsiders may have given up on the Vikings, they never gave up on one another - a fact that Frenzen said makes this season special regardless of its place in history.
"It's a credit to our kids and our coaches to go through this type of year, work through it and come out the other side feeling really good about how you finished the season and how you fought through adversity," Frenzen said. "It says a lot about our kids."
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!