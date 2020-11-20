Adrift at one point, Vikings righted the ship

A tale of two seasons? Try three, maybe more. The amount of adversity Lakeview football encountered during the 2020 season was more than enough to fill a couple years of bad breaks let alone barely two months of competition.

Seemingly every week, coach Kurt Frenzen returned to his office dealing with either injuries, restructuring the offensive line, players who weren't quite getting it, and in most cases, all three at once.

Yet, the Vikings eventually found their way out of choppy waters and set a new course. That new heading included wins in the final three contests and an especially satisfying one over rival Scotus Central Catholic.

The lessons learned along the way weren't the most enjoyable to endure. But, through it, all the Vikings remained steadfast and continued to row in unison as chaos unfolded around them.

"When we had everyone and we had the offensive line figured out, you saw what kind of team we could be," Frenzen said. "And, let's be honest, if there was any way we could have snuck into the playoffs, we would have been a tough out for teams. I fully and firmly believe that us at our best this year would have been a tough team in the playoffs."