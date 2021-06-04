Aguallo playing Shrine Bowl with No. 1 fan in mind

KEARNEY - Mitchell's Rylan Aguallo didn't have his mother with him Friday at the Players' Awards Banquet for the 63rd annual Nebraska Shrine Bowl. She won't be there for the parade nor the game on Saturday.
Amie Aguallo is currently in a rehabilitation center in Wyoming following a life-threatening battle with COVID-19. Amie contracted the virus in January and was eventually put on a ventilator then into a medically-induced coma. Rylan said the ventilator was hooked up for nearly 90 days. The coma lasted somewhere between 30 and 60 days.
He signed a letter of intent to play football and run track at Chadron State on March 17 and used the occasion to go public for the first time about his mother's battle. At the start of the ceremony, broadcasting to his mom's hospital room via FaceTime, Rylan had everyone in attendance join him in singing Happy Birthday.
He had given Chadron a verbal commitment about six weeks earlier then held on hoping his mom would be home at some point to join him for the occasion. Instead, he chose to make it about her and hold it on her birthday.
"She’s a lot stronger than people really think that she might be because they don’t see her that often," Rylan said. "Me bringing it up and getting the story out was a way for people to have awareness of it and hear about her fight."
Amie was in a coma at the time and, at least consciously, unaware of what was going on. Rylan hasn't asked his mom since then if she recalls that moment three months ago, but based on the relationship between the two, he has a feeling it's somewhere there in her memory.
Rylan takes the field with the rest of the North Team roster on Saturday at Cope Stadium for a 6 p.m. kickoff against the South Team. He has a significant role in the backfield for a group intent on not just enjoying the experience but winning the game.
Amie will be watching from afar on TV or online from her room in Wyoming. The two have built a stronger and stronger relationship as Rylan has aged. Amie has had severe rheumatoid arthritis for about a decade and is always at home to see him off to school in the morning and back at night when he returns. She's been a constant presence in his life that is, again, providing an example of grace amid suffering.
"Every day I saw her all the time. She was always at my games, No. 1 fan no matter what, whether she was feeling great or not, she was always there," Rylan said. "It's a very tight-knit, close relationship."
While he's seeking to make her fight known, Aguallo hasn't come to Kearney seeking sympathy. He's kept his head down and gone to work in the North Team backfield along with Bennington quarterback Kale Bird and fellow running back Tommy Stevens of Ord.
In the fall, he carried the ball 236 times for 1,945 yards, an average of over eight yards per carry and 23 touchdowns. He graduated from Mitchell with over 3,900 career rushing yards, 38 rushing scores and 53 overall.
"You can't even tell what's going on in his life," said Jeff Bargen, Lakeview assistant coach and running backs coach for the week. "What a great teammate. We're kind of rotating, and he's doing whatever he can to help the team. He comes to practice with a smile on his face, has fun and is a great team guy."
The South Team has Omaha Westside state champion quarterback Cole Payton and an overall larger physical presence to its backfield, but Bargen said Aguallo and his mates couldn't care less. They're ready to prove themselves on Saturday.
"He's going to Chadron to play football and run track. He's a confident kid, and so is Tommy (Stevens), and they're excited to show what they can do."
The week has been a welcome break from an irregular lifestyle at home since Amie was admitted to the hospital. Rylan has three older sisters, but they're all out of the house and living in different states.
He helps out more with the cooking, cleaning and laundry these days and sees less of his dad, Jimmy, a business owner in Mitchell who moves mobile homes. At times during the school year, they might have only crossed paths at night for a brief period. Otherwise, with new roles and responsibilities between them, father and son did the best they could to get by day to day.
"It’s definitely been weird," Aguallo said. "We’ve had to be each other’s support, which, me and my dad are not really used to. We’re used to having mom there."
Amie is undergoing speech and physical therapy in Wyoming. The doctors haven't given the family any sort of indication of how close to normal she can return to one day. Her time in the center could be a few months or as much as half of a year.
The other day, Jimmy reported from Wyoming that Amie was able to stand up for 45 seconds. He goes to see her several times per week and has spent full weeks with Amie, whether she was in Colorado in the hospital or Wyoming in rehab.
"Most people don’t think that’s a lot, but we were at a point where we didn’t know if she’d be alive," Rylan said.
In the decade since she came down with arthritis, Amie has endured many struggles. By her side to witness it all has been her son who has seen her resolve and positive outlook when sometimes it seemed she could take a different attitude.
She has provided the model that Rylan Aguallo will take with him next year as he embarks on life as a two-sport college athlete majoring in business finance. It's a new stage in life that will bring its own sets of challenges, wins, losses, success and setbacks. He'll take each in stride with mom cheering him whether in the stands again or working her way back to a seat with the rest of the crowd.
"Growing up, my family had a lot of blows taken to us with health issues. We understand that life isn’t fair but that everything happens for a reason," Aguallo said. "There’s been a lot of long nights that I’ve questioned and haven’t understood why. But this entire thing has helped my family grow closer, helped her become stronger and helped me and my dad find trust in each other."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.