Aguallo playing Shrine Bowl with No. 1 fan in mind

"It’s definitely been weird," Aguallo said. "We’ve had to be each other’s support, which, me and my dad are not really used to. We’re used to having mom there."

Amie is undergoing speech and physical therapy in Wyoming. The doctors haven't given the family any sort of indication of how close to normal she can return to one day. Her time in the center could be a few months or as much as half of a year.

The other day, Jimmy reported from Wyoming that Amie was able to stand up for 45 seconds. He goes to see her several times per week and has spent full weeks with Amie, whether she was in Colorado in the hospital or Wyoming in rehab.

"Most people don’t think that’s a lot, but we were at a point where we didn’t know if she’d be alive," Rylan said.

In the decade since she came down with arthritis, Amie has endured many struggles. By her side to witness it all has been her son who has seen her resolve and positive outlook when sometimes it seemed she could take a different attitude.