(Almost) nothing to lose for 'Rocks, Vikes

Two familiar foes will face off in an unfamiliar environment Friday night when Scotus Central Catholic and Lakeview football renew their crosstown rivalry.
A 3-5 Vikings team cannot make the playoffs. That's likely true of a 4-4 Scotus team without help from other results across the state.
Friday's 7:30 p.m. kickoff will be the first time in a long time the only thing on the line between the two is bragging rights. Still, don't underestimate that motivation.
With the risk/reward balance way out of whack, coaches for both teams anticipate a potential classic with no holds barred on either end.
"Coach Frenzen alluded to it when the schedules were released - this is where we want this game to be, the last game of the regular season if that's possible," Scotus coach Tyler Linder said. "In a given year, obviously, we'd like for it to be for the district title. This year, West Point-Beemer is going to walk away with that thing, but there's still a lot of bragging rights."
Lakeview and Scotus enter the game having taken recent journeys of similar paths. The Vikings lost five in a row after their opener but have won the last two by three or more touchdowns. The Shamrocks lost three in a row after a 1-1 start and have similarly crushed the identical opponents - North Bend and Schuyler.
For Lakeview, coach Kurt Frenzen said the turnaround started with a sophomore making a play during a 14-0 deficit to North Bend. That momentum also started and has accelerated thanks to a sit down with quarterback Kolby Blaser. Blaser is more than capable of running the full playbook, but now he and the coaching staff have a better understanding of how he performs best.
"We really tried to sit down, analyze and find an identity," Frenzen said. "After a sit-down with Kolby we came out with a better picture of what we need to do over the remainder of the season. We just kind of got some things down where everybody thought they could be successful."
Scotus also broke it's losing skid against North Bend. The Shamrocks weren't down 14 but they came back from deficits of 7-0, 14-7 and 21-14 for a 48-28 win. They then smashed Schuyler and blasted Boone Central.
Linder said his team's turnaround was in learning how to compete. The 'Rocks have him hard work and dedication but had to learn how to respond to adversity within a game. Just like Lakeview, that came against North Bend.
"Our seasons are very similar stories. We've had our ups and our downs, and we've both competed in big games against some good teams and lost to some good teams," Linder said. "Both of us are coming off some really impressive win streaks."
Scotus and Lakeview played each of the past four years in Week 6 during the middle of a district battle. The last time the game was in the Week 9 slot was 2014-15. The last time the contest was only about bragging rights was 2010 when both came in 2-5 for the final game on the schedule.
The lack of ramifications means little to those involved.
"Our practice has definitely resembled if we were going to go and play for a district title or getting ready for a playoff game," Frenzen said. "The vibe is a little bit different than the other weeks."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
