(Almost) nothing to lose for 'Rocks, Vikes

For Lakeview, coach Kurt Frenzen said the turnaround started with a sophomore making a play during a 14-0 deficit to North Bend. That momentum also started and has accelerated thanks to a sit down with quarterback Kolby Blaser. Blaser is more than capable of running the full playbook, but now he and the coaching staff have a better understanding of how he performs best.

"We really tried to sit down, analyze and find an identity," Frenzen said. "After a sit-down with Kolby we came out with a better picture of what we need to do over the remainder of the season. We just kind of got some things down where everybody thought they could be successful."

Scotus also broke it's losing skid against North Bend. The Shamrocks weren't down 14 but they came back from deficits of 7-0, 14-7 and 21-14 for a 48-28 win. They then smashed Schuyler and blasted Boone Central.

Linder said his team's turnaround was in learning how to compete. The 'Rocks have him hard work and dedication but had to learn how to respond to adversity within a game. Just like Lakeview, that came against North Bend.

"Our seasons are very similar stories. We've had our ups and our downs, and we've both competed in big games against some good teams and lost to some good teams," Linder said. "Both of us are coming off some really impressive win streaks."