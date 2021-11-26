Alongside Kurt all the way: Frenzen family soaks in Lakeview championship

Kelly Frenzen couldn't be there the night her husband achieved the greatest feat of his young coaching career. Earlier in the week, she gave birth to the couple's second and third child, Haley and Molly, who arrived earlier than expected.

Kurt was at Pawnee Park on the sidelines coaching in his fourth edition of the crosstown rivalry against Scotus Central Catholic. Lakeview hadn't beaten Scotus in 14 years. Frenzen and the Vikings ended more than a decade of frustration that night with a 27-0 shutout.

It was one of the last times that Kelly, Haley, Molly and the oldest Frenzen child, Makenna, weren't all together for a Lakeview football game.

In the leadup to Tuesday there have been 21 years of games, of wins and losses, of road trips, of nights with other members of the staff at the house celebrating a big victory. And there are nights when Kurt returns home solemnly without much to say. Giving him a peck on the cheek then heading to bed alone while Kurt sits in the glow of game film is a routine Kelly knows well.

Being a head football coach doesn't afford a father and a husband as much time and energy as he'd like to spend on the ones he loves most. Being the spouse or child of someone in that position requires sacrifice. The Frenzens have always understood that part of the deal.

One can only imagine what it must have been like for those who know Kurt the best when he and Lakeview raised a football state championship trophy for the first time in his career and the first time in school history.

"This is just complete joy, joy for him and the team," Kelly said Tuesday under the southeast corner of the stadium. "It has been a long time coming. He works so hard; he and all the coaches and all the kids. I'm just so proud of him and all of his efforts."

Kurt and Kelly met at Midland following the end of Kurt's football career. By that time he was a fifth-year senior and helping coach on the football staff. Kelly arrived at campus early that summer, a freshman starting volleyball training when she met Kurt.

The first time they went, out she couldn't stop laughing; he was just so funny.

Sharing laughs together eventually led to sharing a life together. Kelly knew he was the one because of his faithfulness and loyalty, honesty and trust. They were married in 2000 and embarked on an adventure together.

Four years after vows were exchanged, she was in the NICU while Kurt was across town under the lights. Haley and Molly were born 8-and-a-half weeks early. They had an extended stay in intensive care but haven't missed a game with their older sister, mom and dad ever since they came home to the Frenzen household.

The Frenzen women have been their own team in the stands, living and dying with every moment.

"My girls absolutely live and breathe Lakeview football, and they have since they were born," Kelly said. "The game was on in the NICU that night Lakeview beat Scotus. From, really, the day they were born they've been a part of it. They live and breathe it and bleed blue."

When Kurt addresses the team after a game, not far away are Kelly, Makenna, Haley and Molly waiting to give him a hug. Makenna can't make as many games now that she's a student at Nebraska, but she was there through this most recent playoff run.

After the Kearney Catholic game they stood and waited patiently as Kurt talked to the team about playing for a championship. All four of the Frenzen women had tears streaming down their cheeks. It was almost a race to see who could give Kurt the first hug.

"My wife and kids are part of this," he said after the championship win over Pierce. "Being a football coach's wife or daughter, they live and breathe this. They go through all the ups and downs you do as a coach. They hear everything out in the community when it's good, and maybe when it's not so good. I think about them, right off the bat, and how much sharing this with them is special for me and special for them because being a coach's family is not easy; maybe today is a little bit easier for them."

Tuesday in Lincoln was different than the normal Frenzen postgame routine. Firstly, fans aren't allowed on the field after the game. But while Kurt put gold medals around his player's necks, Kelly had, rightfully so, been ushered onto the sideline and knelt a short distance away from the scene with a smile from ear to ear. This time there were no tears. Perhaps she was out.

"It's hard, my heart races most of the time. I've been crying most of the day. I cry a lot, but today I haven't been able to sob. I just wanted this so badly for him, our team, the other coaches and Lakeview nation," Kelly said. "It's difficult because you just want it so bad for him. You see him sit in his chair night after night after night watching film, and that's all he does."

The experience Haley and Molly went through convinced the Frenzens they were done having children. Kurt had to settle for three girls and forego the chance that his son might someday put on a uniform and play for his father.

Regardless, while none of the four can ever know what it's like to be on Kurt's football team, there's no doubt they have formed their own team that's there alongside him no matter the season, the day, come hell or high water.

All of it culminated in Tuesday's win. Kurt is too humble to say he deserved it. That credit went to his players and support staff. His girls would beg to differ.

"I'm surprised we had to wait this long as hard as he works and as much as he knows about the other teams," Kelly said. "I'm just here for the ride with him no matter what."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

