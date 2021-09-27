Area Football: Aquinas wins wild one in top-five showdown

DAVID CITY - In perhaps the wildest finish anywhere in the state during Week 5 of high school football, Aquinas Catholic converted a two-point conversion on Thursday at home to grab a 29-28 win over Oakland-Craig.
In what was a matchup between the third-ranked Monarchs and the fourth-ranked Knights, Aquinas drove inside the Oakland-Craig red zone late in the fourth trailing 22-21 and set up for a go-ahead field goal. But the try was blocked and went all the way to the other end for a Knight touchdown.
Without a reliable kicker on the roster, Oakland-Craig set up for its fourth two-point try of the night and likely the game-winning points. But Aquinas stopped the conversion then put together a scoring drive that culminated on Michael Andel's 1-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-goal inside the final minute.
Coach Ron Mimick chose to go for the win and quarterback Lucas Sellers rewarded that decision when he took a rollout to the end zone.
The two teams traded points all night and put together a contest that included seven different lead changes. Andel rushed 26 times for 75 yards and the one score. Rowdy Truksa and Caleb Thege each had two tackles for loss, Truksa blocked a punt and Thege recovered a fumble.
The game was the third straight against a ranked opponent for Aquinas following a 28-21 loss Sept. 10 to Class C-1 No. 5 Scotus and a 22-14 victory Sept. 17 at No. 10 Crofton. The Monarchs wrap up a crucial stretch Friday at No. 1 Fremont Bergan.
"It's a great game to win like that and it's a tough game to lose. I thought we played relatively well. We found ways to move the football against a good defensive football team," Mimick said. "... It was a football game that both sides deserved to win."
CLASS B
North Bend 40, Schuyler 0: In a battle of winless teams, Schuyler only managed 79 yards of total offense, North Bend picked up 149 on the ground and 317 through the air. The Tigers led 34-0 at halftime.
CLASS C-1
#6 Boone Central 35, Pierce 33: Three straight touchdowns from midway through the third to early in the fourth earned Boone Central what may have been its most significant win in seven years when the Cardinals knocked off the No. 1 Bluejays on Friday in Albion.
Pierce hadn't lost a regular season game since 2017 - a 32-game win streak.
Parker Borer tied the game 14-14 with 7:13 left in the third on a 4-yard run. Cody Maricle caught a 38-yard touchdown pass from Alex Christo on the next possession for a 21-14 lead after Braden Benes intercepted a pass at the Boone Central 32.
The Cardinals halted a nine-play Bluejay drive with another interception, this one by David Figgner with 1:18 left in the third, and the offense made it 28-14 on Maricle's 28-yard run with 10:42 left in the game.
Pierce cut it to 28-26 less than three minutes later on back-to-back scoring drives, the second just a one-play 54-yard pass. Boone Central punter Kaison Voelker pinned Pierce deep on a punt down to the two later in the fourth. The Cardinals came up with the stop and turned that into the winning points just two plays later on Christo's 26-yard touchdown run.
Pierce answered just moments later thanks to a touchdown set up by an 84-yard pass, but Boone Central converted a third-and-6 with time waning and knelt out the win.
CLASS C-2
#1 Fremont Bergan 49, David City 6: Tre' Daro rushed 16 times for 71 yards and scored a David City touchdown in the fourth quarter. The top-ranked Knights scored all 49 points in the first half.
Centura 42, Twin River 0: Centura created nine tackles for loss, five sacks and two turnovers. The Centurions scored all of their points in before halftime.
CLASS D-1
#4 Howells-Dodge 60, Madison 0: Gavin Nelson threw two first-quarter touchdown passes and running back Levi Belina scored two on the ground in what was a 38-0 start for Howells-Dodge. Lane Belina scored three times in the second quarter, the Jags scored all 60 in the first half and the offense piled up 343 yards on the ground with an average per carry of 8.4 yards.
#5 Cross County, idle
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 62, East Butler 8: Quarterback Jacob Sjuts threw for 144 yards and the Bulldog rushing attack put up 331 total yards including 77 by Sage Frauendorfer and two touchdowns. Jason Sjuts caught four passes for 98 yards.
"I was really happy that we were able to both pass and run the football against a very well coached and good football team," assistant coach Greg Sjuts said. "The defense is something that has been a work in progress, but with each game, we are improving as a defensive unit and learning our assignments better. The players work hard Monday through Thursday and that is showing up on Friday nights."
Clarkson/Leigh 52, West Point GACC 24: Eli Hays scored twice and Kyle Kasik added another to give Clarkson/Leigh a 20-0 first-quarter lead it would never relinquish. Hays rushed 15 times for 173 yards and scored four touchdowns while Kasik had 14 carries for 168 and the one score.
Nebraska Christian 40, Shelby-Rising City 13: Nebraska Christian scored 21 points in the first quarter and held SRC off the scoreboard while building an insurmountable advantage. SRC senior Grady Belt rushed 28 times for 124 yards and a touchdown.
CLASS D-2
#3 Humphrey Saint Francis 44, #8 Riverside 30: The Flyers faced their first ranked opponent of the season and fell behind 14-8 in the second quarter but then scored the next four touchdowns. Spencer Engel carried it 27 times for 150 yards and scored a touchdown while quarterback Tanner Pfeifer had 25 rushed for 156 and three touchdowns. He also threw a touchdown pass to Jaden Kosch.
"It was good overall win for us. Riverside is an excellent team. I was very pleased with how we responded after we fell behind," St. Francis coach Eric Kessler said. "We talked about how this could be a roller coaster- type of game and it was important that we stayed focused throughout. Both teams played very hard, and it was a really good high school game. It was a good win for us."
Osceola 80, Palmer 38: Osceola gave up an touchdown on the opening kickoff and faced a dogfight through the first quarter. It was 24-24 after the first 12 minutes when the Bulldog defense settled in and only allowed 14 more points the rest of the way. Osceola pulled away with four second-quarter touchdowns and led 56-32 at the half.
Quarterback Isaiah Zelasney rushed 14 times for 274 yards and seven touchdowns.
Fullerton 70, High Plains 42: After generating 20 points in the first quarter High Plains produced just 22 the rest of the way. It became a 50-26 deficit at halftime. Storm senior Lane Urkoski led with 136 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
EIGHT MAN
St. Edward 69, Santee 53: The Beavers trailed 32-8 at the end of the first quarter, cut it to a 14-point hole at the half then took the lead with a 29-7 third quarter. St. Ed senior Cole Mowrey rushed 31 times for 261 yards and five touchdowns.
"We talked to the guys about maintaining focus throughout the game, and playing it one play at a time. We weren't going to be able to make up any deficits in one play, but if we could get some stops, and then capitalize on them, we would give ourselves a chance," coach Darren Luebbe said. "We had some early turnovers in the first half, and we eliminated those mistakes in the second half. The combination of those things, as well as getting some takeaways was big for us.
"The big thing was we were able to start tackling better. We didn't tackle well in the first half, but we were able to get some stops and takeaways defensively that helped set the offense up as well."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.