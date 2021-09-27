Area Football: Aquinas wins wild one in top-five showdown

"We talked to the guys about maintaining focus throughout the game, and playing it one play at a time. We weren't going to be able to make up any deficits in one play, but if we could get some stops, and then capitalize on them, we would give ourselves a chance," coach Darren Luebbe said. "We had some early turnovers in the first half, and we eliminated those mistakes in the second half. The combination of those things, as well as getting some takeaways was big for us.