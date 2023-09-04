SCHUYLER - Schuyler, coming off its first season-opening win since 2010, suffered its first loss of the season Friday against O'Neill as the Eagles outgained the Warriors 410-217.

O'Neill featured four touchdown plays of at least 20 yards as it opened the scoring with a 57-yard touchdown run from junior Brady Eichelberger and a 60-yard touchdown pass from senior Drew Morrow to sophomore Turner Heiss.

Morrow connected with Heiss for a second touchdown with six seconds left in the first half to propel O'Neill to a 28-0 halftime lead. Westen Kohl scored a 49-yard touchdown run to cap the Eagles' night on offense.

"I think that we did not show up when we needed to," Schuyler head coach Nick Wilcox said. "We had too many guys during plays they were just spectators and we got to have everybody playing ball. We didn't see that. That's an accumulation effect. You get out there what you see (tonight)."

Morrow threw for 192 yards on 12-of-20 passing with three touchdowns. Eichelberger compiled 110 total yards on five carries and four receptions.

"We were looking to stop their run. They did hit us with some pass plays early that did hurt us," Wilcox said. "From there, we kind of let things snowball. That's on us mentally. We got to fix that going forward for sure."

The Warriors struggled to get their offense going, punting on their first seven drives of the game before turning the ball over on consecutive possessions.

Schuyler broke the shutout in the fourth quarter on a 1-yard touchdown run by junior Danny Maiz. Ray Zastera scored a 4-yard touchdown run and a two-point conversion with four seconds left in the game.

Maiz led the Warriors with 14 carries and 118 yards. He posted runs of 32 and 51 yards. Zastera ended the game with 14 carries for 41 yards.

"It's a physicality thing. I got to see our O-line firing off better, harder, more physical with our hands on a regular basis. That's going to be the challenge I'm putting out there for them," Wilcox said. "We had some big plays. We pulled some wrinkles out that we ask kids to be able to perform and did those. We can put those wrinkles in, but we got to have our base plays work too."

Schuyler dropped to 1-1 and it'll play at Fairbury on Friday. The Jeffs are 0-2 coming off a 29-15 defeat to Falls City in Week 2.

Class C-1

No. 1 Boone Central defeats No. 2 Aurora 42-7: Arguably the loudest statement across Week 2 came in Albion as Boone Central shut out Aurora 28-0 in the second half for the 35-point win.

Cardinals senior Parker Borer rushed for 202 yards and four touchdowns. Boone Central quarterback James Fogleman completed 7-of-10 passes for 104 yards and one touchdown.

Brogan Benes led the Boone Central defense with 11 tackles. Hank Hudson and Caden Stokes tallied seven tackles each as the Cardinals posted 10 tackles for loss. Ben Reilly sacked the Aurora quarterback once and Trent Patzel intercepted one pass.

The Cardinals improve to 2-0 as they'll play at Lakeview on Friday.

"We knew Aurora was going to have a good plan and be well coached and they executed very well. We needed to be the more physical team last Friday to buy some time and make adjustments, which we did," Boone Central head coach Mark Hudson said. "Please with the second half effort as we were able to take control. Lakeview will be very well coached also. We will have to be sound defensively to set the tone."

Class C-2

No. 4 Battle Creek def. David City 47-0: Battle Creek pitched a shutout against David City as the game was called at halftime due to injuries.

The Braves totaled 418 yards as junior quarterback Jaxon Mettler combined for 165 yards and four touchdowns. Trent Uhlir reached the end zone twice with touchdown runs of 41 and 6 yards.

David City dropped to 0-2 and it'll play at Class C-1 Syracuse on Friday. The Rockets are 2-0 with wins over Louisville and Omaha Concordia.

No. 10 Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Aquinas Catholic 25-13: The Monarchs entered the fourth quarter against the reigning state runner-up in a 13-13 tie.

However, the Trojans scored two touchdowns in the final frame to clinch the victory. They outgained Aquinas Catholic 310-202.

Jakob Kavan threw two touchdown passes on five completions for 87 yards as the senior connected with juniors Bryant Stouffer and Garett Novacek for scores of 6 and 11 yards, respectively.

Kurtis Baer led the ground attack with 16 yards and 75 yards. He was also second on the team with 12 tackles only behind Lydon DeWispelare's 14 tackles.

Aquinas' record dropped to 0-2. It'll seek its first win Friday at Lincoln Lutheran.

Class D-1

No. 2 Cross County def. Omaha Brownell Talbot 98-12: Cross County scored 62 points in the first quarter en route to a blowout win.

The Cougars rushed for 371 yards with six different players scoring a touchdown. Ashton Seim gained 98 yards and scored twice to lead the team. Thatcher Hanson and Izaac Dickey posted two touchdowns each and Lucas Jacobsen threw for 51 yards and two scores.

Seim tackled nine Raiders and intercepted one pass on defense. Hanson posted seven tackles and one interception with Devin Nuttleman also intercepting a pass.

Cross County improved to 2-0 and they'll play at winless McCool Junction on Friday.

No. 9 Clarkson/Leigh def. Pender 36-29: The Patriots bounced back from its season-opening defeat with a victory over Pender.

Dylan Higby scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns, one from a yard out and another one from 51 yards to make it a two-score game. The senior finished the game with 241 yards.

Ryan Brichacek combined for three touchdowns, rushing for 66 yards and two touchdowns. The senior also threw a 46-yard touchdown pass to senior Trey Steffensmeier.

Jacob Koehn's five tackles on defense was the most on the Patriots. Steffensmeier tallied two.

Clarkson/Leigh evened its record at 1-1 as it'll host Bancroft-Rosalie on Friday.

Shelby-Rising City def. Mead 50-14: The Huskies blew past the Raiders as they outscored them 30-0 in the second half.

Shelby-Rising City senior Gabe Dutton-Mofford carried the offense with 225 yards and five touchdowns. Ethan Fjell also reached the end zone once to go with 48 rushing yards.

Dalton Pokorney and Isaac Whitmore led SRC's defense with nine and eight tackles, respectively. Nixon Thelen and Pokorney intercepted one pass each and Owen Krafka forced a fumble.

The Huskies sacked Mead quarterback Mason Reed six times. Landon Sliva and Eli Fjell recorded two sacks each, Collin Vrbka finished with 1.5 sacks and Aiden Zimmerman had 0.5 sacks.

The Huskies improved to 2-0 and they'll host Arcadia-Loup City on Friday.

Norfolk Lutheran def. Twin River 58-20: Twin River suffered its first loss of the season as it allowed 318 yards and five rushing touchdowns. Eagles senior Josh Rojas led all rushers with 159 yards and four touchdowns.

Kadin Buhl combined for 148 yards and two touchdowns. Buhl threw a touchdown to Paydon Rinkol while also running for one. Rinkol, along with the receiving touchdown, gained a team-high 83 rushing yards and one touchdown.

Mason Rinkol led the Twin River defense with seven tackles. Kirk Hebda, Ryder Kleckner and Adam Schroder posted six tackles each.

The Titans dropped to 1-1 and will play at winless Fullerton Friday to begin a two-game road trip.

Class D-2

No. 1 Howells-Dodge def. Fullerton 54-20: Jaguars senior Lane Belina outgained Fullerton all by himself rushing for 242 yards and three touchdowns. Fullerton finished the game with 237 yards.

Hunter Luther recorded his second 100-yard rushing game to start the season, posting 115 yards and one touchdown. Dylan Brichacek rushed for a score and Colton Klosen caught an 11-yard touchdown from Luther.

Brichacek tackled 15 Warriors and sacked junior Fletcher Dubas once to lead all defenders. Nathan Hegemann produced 10 tackles and Melvin Delgado also sacked Dubas. Klosen and Dane Meyer intercepted one pass each.

Howells-Dodge improved to 2-0 and will play at No. 5 Wynot on Friday.

No. 5 Wynot def. Humphrey St. Francis 14-6: In a defensive battle, the Flyers fell to the Blue Devils behind two touchdowns from Wynot senior Carson Wieseler.

Wieseler caught eight passes for 107 yards and one touchdown. He also posted 47 rushing yards and one score. The senior opened the scoring with a 45-yard touchdown reception for the only points of the first half.

In the second half, he punched the ball in from 1 yard out to extend the Wynot lead to two scores. Carson Wessel scored the lone St. Francis touchdown in the third quarter on a 22-yard run to make it a one-score game.

The Flyers ended the game with just 119 yards of offense as freshman Ethan Weiseler led the team with 47 yards. Wessel ended the night with 42 yards.

Ethan's 15 tackles was the most on the team as Wessel finished the night with 13 tackles and one interception. Tucker Czarnick intercepted two passes and Mason Geilenkirchen recovered a fumble.

The Flyers dropped to 1-1 and will host Osceola on Friday.

Osceola def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 74-6: Osceola racked up 396 rushing yards as Matt DeMers, Jackson Winslow and Bryce Kula scored two touchdowns each as the Bulldogs improved to 2-0.

Winslow led Osceola with 140 rushing yards. DeMers and Kula ended the night with 86 and 72 rushing yards, respectively.

Braxton Mestl led the Bulldogs defense with nine tackles. Liam White and Hayden Lavaley contributed with eight and seven tackles, respectively. Brayden Santos intercepted HLHF quarterback Gavin Groteluschen once and Winslow, Lavaley and Conner Schnell recovered one fumble each.

"The team had another strong showing. The varsity played well in about two quarters of action then we were very pleased with how the junior varsity finished the game for us," Osceola head coach Luke Ericson said. "Our offensive and defensive lined played well, especially well to pave the way for a very balanced backfield attack and lots of our younger players were able to show their abilities."

HLHF totaled just 67 yards of offense on Friday. Nick Stock scored the only touchdown for the Bulldogs. HLHF dropped to 0-2 and it'll host Randolph in Friday's home opener.

East Butler def. Omaha Christian Academy 56-6: The Tigers rolled to their first win of the season as they outscored OCA 48-0 in the first half.

Rocco Hageman reached the end zone twice to go with 16 carries and 128 yards. Ryan Sullivan rushed for 84 yards and three touchdowns and the senior threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Logan Buresh. Dylan Klement finished the night with eight carries, 80 yards and one touchdown.

Zane Miller led the East Butler defense with 11 tackles and one fumble recovery. Buresh and Kaleb Palik finished the game with nine and seven tackles, respectively.

East Butler evened its record to 1-1 and it'll host High Plains on Friday.

Central Valley def. High Plains 52-6 (Thursday): Central Valley outgained the Storm by 150 yards as junior Grady Kelley rushed for 150 yards and five touchdowns.

High Plains senior Wyatt Urkoski led the team with 95 yards and one touchdown on the ground. On defense, Urkoski posted a team-high nine tackles. Camden Morris and Gage Friesen recorded eight and seven tackles, respectively with Raul Marino sacking the Cougars quarterback once.

High Plains dropped to 0-2 and it'll play at East Butler on Friday.

"Central Valley is a good team. They have size and speed. A team like that you can't help them out by making mental mistakes. We started off extremely slow. We had a punt go bad for us and then turned the ball over three times which I believe led to touchdowns," Storm head coach Greg Wood said. "I am not sure if it was just a Thursday thing or if we were just not mentally ready to play. I think our kids played hard. However, we have to learn how to play four quarters. The kids we have are a great group and will bounce back from this."

Class D-6

Sterling def. St. Edward 31-22 (Thursday): The Beavers led Sterling for three quarters on Thursday, but the Jets outscored St. Edward 19-0 in the fourth quarter to get the road win.

Ian Reardon rushed for 206 yards on 20 carries for two touchdowns. Mikey Blankenship scored his second touchdown of the season as the senior posted 34 yards.

Carter Anson, Blankenship and Ryan Cumming recorded nine tackles each for the Beavers defense. Anson tackled a pair of Jets in the end zone for safeties.

Saint Edward fell to 0-3 and they'll play at Lewiston on Friday.

"The boys played tough for three and a half quarters. They did everything that we asked of them and we just ran out of gas in the fourth quarter. Defensively, we were flying around and making plays," Beavers head coach Michael Roscoe said. "Offensively, we struggled in the red zone and walked away twice with no points. We also turned the ball over three times and that put our defense in bad spots."