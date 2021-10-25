Area Football: Boone Central, Aquinas earn playoff bids

Area teams wrapped up regular season schedules on Friday, two of which earned playoff bids thanks to a district championship (Boone Central) and a No. 8 ranking in the wildcard standings (Aquinas Catholic).

For Boone Central, the Cardinals head to the postseason as the No. 3 seed and face a rematch with 5-4 Wayne. Boone Central won the first matchup three weeks ago in a 35-13 final in Albion.

Aquinas earned its 30th trip to the postseason after closing the year 7-2. The Monarchs open at home on Friday against 6-3 Sutton.

CLASS B

West Point-Beemer 39, Schuyler 0: The Cadets scored twice in the second and third quarters to pull away after the Warriors held them to just seven points in the first quarter. The loss drops Schuyler to 0-9 and gives the program its second winless season in the past three.

CLASS C-1

#5 Boone Central 53, O'Neill 0: The Cardinals bounced back from their first loss of the season by pulling away in the second quarter with three touchdowns that led to a 28-0 halftime lead.

Sophomore Parker Borer rushed for 144 yards on 10 carries and scored three touchdowns. Senior Carsten Bird caught four passes for 71 yards and a score. Junior Jackson Roberts made nine total tackles and three tackles for loss.

With a win, Boone Central will face the winner of Milford and Lakeview. A Milford win means another home game for the Cardinals in the quarterfinals. A Lakeview win sends Boone Central to Columbus.

CLASS C-2

#4 Aquinas Catholic 42, Tekamah-Herman 6: Senior fullback Michael Andel was held out of the game for precautionary reasons but that didn't have much of an effect on the Aquinas running game. The Monarchs generated 194 rush yards on 34 carries and was led by 86 yards on eight carries from Christopher Nickolite and seven for 53 yards by AJ Oltmer.

Nickolite also caught a 39-yard touchdown pass from Luke Sellers, Caleb Thege ran for a 19-yard touchdown and returned an interception 39 yards for a score and Sellers was 7 for 10 throwing with 107 yards and three passing touchdowns.

Aquinas had its 2018 season ended by Sutton at home in the quarterfinals. A win likely earns a rematch with No. 1 Fremont Bergan. The Knights shut out the Monarchs on Oct. 1 40.0.

St. Paul 2, Twin River 0: Low numbers forced the Titans into forfeiting a game for the second time this season. Twin River finishes 0-9 and suffers its second winless season in the past two years. However, the Titans only played five games last year due to similar issues with a small roster and COVID complications.

